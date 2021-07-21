As Floods Ravage China, Xi Govt's Coverup Of Dam Collapses A Parallel To Mao's Disasters

Record downpours have inundated central China with water engulfing subways, damaging dams and riverbanks thus, causing landslides and buildings to collapse. Observers have said that recent rainfall has been the most ruthless in over 1000 years. Chinese authorities triggered a Level III emergency response for flood-control while rescue teams are deployed at affected and threatened areas.

At least 12 people have been reported to have lost their lives and more than 100,000 residents have been evacuated due to floods in Zhengzhou city. The local authorities revealed the rainfall had caused a 20-meter breach in the Yihetan dam in the city of Luoyang, west of Zhengzhou. A subway train of Zhengzhou's Line 5 was immersed hence forced to stop in an underground tunnel trapping passengers, the state broadcaster reported. More importantly, hospitals in Zhengzhou have also briefly lost power, adding that 600 critically ailing patients have been relocated. The authorities issued a ‘red alert’ as the dam could possibly collapse at any time. Zhengzhou's flood control headquarters said the city's Guojiazui reservoir had already been breached.

President Xi Jinping addressed the country through a broadcast by state television and said, “Some rivers have exceeded monitoring levels, some dams have broken down, while some railway services have stopped and flights cancelled, causing heavy casualties and property losses. Flood prevention efforts have become very difficult.”

According to local media reports, on July 21, the Guojiaju dam near Zhengzhou city had already collapsed prompting devastating flooding in the area which is reportedly the third dam to have fallen in 48 hours. Despite the three lapsed dams in central China, however, conflicting statements emerged from the Xi Jinping-led administration.

Dam lapse confusion in China floods raises coverup fears

On one hand, reports suggest that several dams and reservoirs surpassed the warning levels and People's Liberation Army (PLA) have been deployed by Xi Jinping to divert raging rivers that have burst their banks, on the other, local media persons brought to light the perennial lack of truth and believability in China's government and their statements.

Apparently, the Ministry of Emergency management revised the bulletin wherein they morphed the date and time of the dam lapse. After updating that Guojiazu Reservoir in Zhengzhou collapsed at 1:30 on July 21, the update was deleted later. Local reporters have voiced concerns that many government reports have now been deleted ("404 not found"). While the government claims to have announced updates on dam collapses, no official release from Zhengzhou is confirmed. As a matter of fact, the Ministry of Emergency Management had said downstream people were evacuated with no mention of casualties.

The Ministry of emergency management revised its news update: it removed the line on "... the dam has busted at 1h30 on July 22".



It also manged to set the publishing time 2min before the previous update.



Very confusing https://t.co/ISglyBB1BX pic.twitter.com/BtUOyjLAnf — LIU Hongqiao (@LHongqiao) July 20, 2021

Chinese dams built decades ago, ergo dubious endurance

China has relied on dams and reservoirs to indiscriminately control the flow of water in the country but its vast water management schemes are unable to contain all the logging owing to questions on durability and sturdiness of the ones built decades ago. Pursuant to floods in China, PLA warned ahead of the weakened dam in Henan province (most populated province in China) that it "could collapse at any time" after record-breaking rainfall. Last year, authorities in Anhui province were also forced to blow up two dams to release water from the rising levels of Chuhe river.

It will not be incorrect to say that fears re-emerge periodically over the fundamental integrity of the Chinese regime, given their lack of transparency and vivid suppression of the intellectuals. This approach can be co-related to the Cultural Revolution which was a sociopolitical purge launched by Mao Zedong, the Chairman of Chinese Communist Party. In the said movement, intellectuals were considered the "Stinking old Ninth" and were widely persecuted. Notable intellectuals, scholars and scientists were killed or abetted to suicided while an array of educational institutions were closed and competitive exams were called off. Damaging China's economy, over 10 million urban intellectual youths were coerced to the countryside to earn a basic livelihood. While China suffered under the excesses of the Cultural Revolution, the problems of the citizens were compounded by what have been come to be known as the worst famines as well as floods in living memory, with the deaths of millions, including by similar dam collapses, being hidden away from the rest of the world till decades later.

Even now, years on, parallels to elements of the Cultural Revolution are rife in 2021 as the Xi Jinping regime continues to take uncanny stances on grave worldly matters, from the Wuhan Lab Leak theory of COVID-19 to the flood crisis afflicting the world's most-populous country.