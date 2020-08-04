China Will Retaliate Against 'worst Scenario' Of US Kicking Out Journalists: China Stooge

Amid the escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing over several issues, the United States has not renewed the visas of several Chinese journalists in the country, Editor of Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times said on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Hu Xijin said that the Chinese side has prepared for the "worst scenario" that all journalists from China have to leave the US.

'Chinese side will retaliate'

Issuing a warning to the Trump administration, the Chinese stooge said, "If that’s the case, Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK."

From what I know, given that the US side hasn’t renewed visa of Chinese journalists, Chinese side has prepared for the worst scenario that all Chinese journalists have to leave the US. If that’s the case, Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 4, 2020

Last month, the Trump administration fired a new shot in its diplomatic war with China by imposing travel bans on Chinese officials.

While waging concurrent battles over Beijing’s policies in Hong Kong, human rights in western Xinjiang province, global trade practices and aggressiveness in the South China Sea, the administration hit an unspecified number of Chinese officials with visa restrictions, limiting or entirely eliminating their ability to travel to the United States.

Pompeo hits out at China

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the restrictions in a statement that accused China of systematically obstructing the travel of foreign diplomats, journalists and tourists to Tibet, an autonomous region of China, while Chinese visitors “enjoy far greater access to the United States.”

READ | Hong Kong poll delay to protect health, safety of people: China

Meanwhile, hitting out at China over the implementation of controversial national security law in Hong Kong, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that Beijing cannot be allowed to export its authoritarian governance model.

READ | China to suspend Hong Kong’s extradition agreement with New Zealand

"The Chinese Communist Party is seeking to apply its national security law on Hong Kong to people across the world- an egregious attempt to undermine the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Beijing cannot be allowed to export its authoritarian governance model," Pompeo said in a tweet.

READ | US, China competes for energy corridors in Central Asia amid rising tensions

The draconian law is aimed at crushing dissent in the erstwhile British colony which saw massive pro-democracy protests last year. The legislation, which came into effect ahead of July 1 punishes what Beijing terms secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference with up to life in prison.

READ | Switzerland warns it 'will react more decisively' if China sticks to its 'course'

(With ANI inputs)