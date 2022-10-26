As China witnesses Xi Jinping becoming head of the country and party for a third term, wealthy Chinese citizens are feeling jittery and making plans to move abroad. Over the weekend, Xi Jinping became the strongest Chinese leader since Mao and arguably even stronger as Mao Zedong had faced significant challenges from different factions of the Communist party. During Deng Xiaoping, China was opening up to the outside world and wealthy people were celebrated but Xi believes that the nouveau riche of China are debauched and deracinated. He finds them disgusting, according to reports by The Economist.

Xi has laid out a vision called 'Common prosperity', and his goal is reducing the income inequality in China. This is a part of his plan to centralise authority and to ensure that no one makes the mistake of thinking they are above the party. No matter how rich you are, the power lies with the party - this is the essential message of Xi Jinping. Wealthy Chinese are putting in place plans to move their capital offshore, purchase homes in their intended destination and to acquire citizenship of those countries.

What are wealthy Chinese worried about?

According to a report by the Financial Times, wealthy Chinese are worried about the vision of 'Common prosperity' becoming a goal that is pursued by official government policies. Some fear that instead of the informal 'Common prosperity' donation that is in place now, the Chinese government may introduce a formal wealth tax. Xi also wants to crack down on what he and the party considers infusion of harmful traits in the society, such as prep schools and tuition classes.

Role of Xi's ideology

Well to do Chinese families spend an extraordinary amount of money to send their children to after school tution classes. These classes are often very expensive because the poor are not able to afford them, which leads to in essence an inequality of opportunity as the wealthy are able to dedicate resources towards their child's education that the poor are not able to, which becomes a perpetual loop, widening the inequality in society. Xi believes that every child should have an equal opportunity and children of wealthy people should not have access to expensive tution classes and prep schools which gives them an advantage over the children of poor people.

Xi is also concerned that the middle class often attempts to ape the tastes of the rich, which in effect leads to middle class people spending a significant amount of their income on their children's tuition. This societal development is perceived as 'harmful' by the Communist party as it leads to households deciding to have one child and spend more money on that child instead of having 2 or 3 children, according to Cindy Yu Lung of Spectator. Households having 1 child is a problem for China as according to UN estimates, China is already below replacement rate and its demography is aging rapidly, which poses a risk to China's economic growth model.

Challenges in the path of emigrating successfully out of China

The wealthy in China do not like these restrictions as they believe they have earned their wealth and they can do with it whatever they want. A significant number of wealthy people in China are busy planning their move to Singapore or Canada by buying properties. As per data by Citi Private Bank, the number of 'family offices' of Chinese citizens in Singapore has jumped fivefold. 'Family offices' are private firms that are used to manage a family's personal wealth. The major challenge for these Chinese citizens is to ensure they move their capital offshore legally, otherwise the consequences of breaching the law in Xi's China can be too costly, even for the rich.