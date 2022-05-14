Attitude Of Neighbouring Nations Changing Towards China Due To Expansionist Policy: Report

The attitude of neighbouring countries towards China has changed due to Beijing's 'expansionist' policy, according to ANI. Pakistan which is one of its neighbouring countries has friendly ties with China, however, the local people in the country have been raising their voices against Beijing. The Chinese working in Pakistan have also been reportedly facing resentment by the local populace.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been reportedly criticised as a form of colonization. Beijing has refuted the Pakistan Navy's security concerns regarding the priority to the speedy completion of CPEC projects in Gwadar. The National Unity Government (NUG) has warned the Chinese government that its involvement with Myanmar's Junta military could impact its international reputation.

NUG government issues statement after Wang Yi-Wunna Maung Lwin meet

The NUG government had issued the statement days after the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with Wunna Maung Lwin, the Junta's Foreign Minister in China on April 1, 2022. The National Unity Government (NUG) of Myanmar had condemned the use of the title 'Minister of Foreign Affairs' by Wunna Maung Lwin, according to ANI. The NUG sought good ties with China, however, it must be based on NUG being recognised as the legitimate government. The NUG noted that any such invitations to Wunna Maung Lwin or other agents of the "illegitimate military council" will be treated as "deeply disrespectful and offensive."

Sir Lanka's debt

Sri Lanka is confronting an acute economic crisis coupled with shortages of food, fuel and other essential services. It is reported that the island nation's economic instability has been caused due to China's debt. Defaults over China's infrastructure-related loans to Sri Lanka has been cited as one of the causes contributing to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Chinese Exim Bank financed the construction of the Hambantota Port. However, the port was facing losses and Sri Lankan authorities leased it out for 99 years to the Chinese Merchant Group, which paid $1.12 billion (₹86,78,48,80,000). Even though Sri Lanka has been facing the worst economic crisis, however, China has not offered any concession in debt repayment.

Chinese-made aircraft in Nepal

Meanwhile, Nepal has grounded six Chinese-made aircraft, stressing that these planes were becoming unaffordable to them. Even though the airlines have stopped using Chinese-made aircraft, however, the airlines need to pay the loan for these planes to China. Similarly, the Bangladesh military had imported two Type-035G submarines of 1970s vintage and Type-053H frigates from China, as per the news report. Beijing had even presented two 1970s era Ming class Type-035G submarines as gifts to Bangladesh. However, all of them were non-functional due to technical issues.

