Australia Dispatched Second Military Aircraft After China's Interception: Report

Australia had dispatched a second military aircraft over waters in the South China Sea in May. The Australian military aircraft was sent just hours after the Chinese air force carried out a "dangerous interception" of another Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) plane on May 26. Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data records show that the Australian forces used Australian military aircraft P-8 Poseidon A47-008 which was dispatched from the Clark Air Base at about 11:23 am Canberra time on May 26, ABC News reported.

Earlier on June 5, the Australian Defence Minister in a statement said that China's J-16 fighter jet intercepted their P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft over the South China Sea region on May 26. The Australian Defence Ministry in the statement said that China's interception resulted in a "dangerous manoeuvre" which posed a threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew. As per the ABC News report, the Australian military aircraft P-8 Poseidon was flying in the southwest direction from the Philippines towards the South China Sea before flying out of detection range.

After three hours, the P-8 Poseidon was flying within a detection range as the Australian military aircraft came back to the Philippines after the "dangerous encounter" with Chinese fighter aircraft.Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast data compiled by Canadian researcher Steffan Watkins has revealed that the 'interrupted surveillance flight' flew for around five hours, including three hours where the flight remained "out of range" in South China Sea, as per the ABC News report. The ABS data did not reveal the exact position where the P-8 flew in the South China Sea. However, China has claimed that the flight had "endangered" its security and sovereignty.

Australia accused China of intercepting RAAF P-8 aircraft

Earlier on June 5, the Australian Defence Ministry in a statement said that the Chinese fighter jet intercepted Australia's RAAF P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft during a routine maritime activity in international airspace over the South China Sea region on May 26. The Australian Defence ministry stated that the country has been carrying out maritime surveillance activities over the South China Sea region for years, according to international law. Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles had said that Chinese aircraft "flew very close" to Australia's P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft and "released flares." Marles added that China's fighter aircraft then accelerated and "cut across the nose" of Australia's P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft. Later, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the Chinese military carries out operations based on international law and called on Australia to respect China's "national security interests," according to AP. He urged Australia to be "cautious with its words" to prevent a miscalculation that could result in a "serious consequence."

Inputs from AP

Image: Twitter/@AusAirForce