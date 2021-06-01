Baihetan Power Station: World's 2nd-largest Hydropower Station To Start Operations By July

The world’s second-largest hydropower station after the Three Gorges Dam, the Baihetan Hydropower Station is expected to have its last reservoir completed on Monday in Southwest China. As per the Chinese state media Global Times report, the station has an installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts and is expected to generate over 62 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity each year. The Baihetan Hydropower Station would reportedly reduce carbon dioxide emission by nearly 51.6 million tons.

It is located downstream of the Jinsha River which lies in the upper section of the Yangtze River, in Ningnan county of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province and Qiaojia county in neighbouring Yunnan Province. As per reports, the construction of the station’s main body is almost complete with its first unit scheduled to start operations on July 1. The station will be in full operation by the end of 2022. CTG, which owns the power station and also manufactured the same, said on May 30 that the “concrete pouring for the surface hole was completed on May 28, paving the way for the dam to discharge flood.”

World’s first power unit with a capacity of 1mn kilowatts

Reportedly, the Baihetan hydropower station is also the world's first to have a power unit with a capacity of 1 million kilowatts with at least 111 revolutions per minute. As it is nearing its full operation, the station is reportedly expected to be China’s second-largest hydropower project after the Three Gorges Dam which generated 103.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity last year as of May 30. The Three Gorges Dam broke the world record for annual power generation volume by just a single hydropower station.

Wang Xiaojun, an engineer of the project reportedly told the media that “there is no better station around the world” when he was asked about how the Baihetan station competes with other similar stations across the globe. As per the report, a video also went viral on Chinese social media platforms that showed a coin standing firmly on a board. Notably, under the board, the Baihetan Hydropower Station is spinning at 111 revolutions per minute. The video was also noted by Wang while touting the power station’s working as the coin did not fall.

IMAGE: @CTG_1993/Twitter

