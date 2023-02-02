BBC A "Chinese Vassal & Mouthpiece"? Jethmalani Flags Alarming Investment Report

The BBC-China alleged cash-for-propaganda scandal snowballed on Thursday, February 2, with Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani making explosive disclosures. Jethmalani cited a report from the tabloid newspaper in the United Kingdom, Daily Online, and labeled the news pieces as 'BBC's complete fall from grace'.

Elaborating on the piece, Jethmalani tweeted, "it (BBC) has invested at least £150 million from the pension fund of 47000 employees in Chinese state-owned Cos accused of links to human rights violations. This renders it a Chinese vassal & a mouthpiece of China."

Earlier on January 31, Jethmalani shared a report that claimed that the BBC received money from Chinese tech giant Huawei to fund its overseas journalism endeavors stirring a major controversy. The report in question was published in The Spectator, a UK-based news publication. Huawei, the Chinese tech major, is barred from United Kingdom's 5G network over security concerns.

Sharing the report, Jethmalani had tweeted, "Why is BBC so anti-India? "Because it needs money desperately enough to take it from Chinese state-linked Huawei (see link) & pursue the latter’s agenda (BBC a fellow traveller, Comrade ⁦Jairam?) It’s a simple cash-for-propaganda deal. BBC is up for sale."

Speaking with Republic on Thursday, Jethmalani said that there was a twin angle to the article in question and that is, "not only has BBC been receiving funds from Chinese state-owned companies, which unquestionably undermine their independence and from India's point of view, shed light on why there has been such a long history of anti-India propaganda by the BBC."

"But now, it shows that their employees, over 47,000 in number, their pension funds have been invested and this is at least £150 million...The figure might go up much higher because if you have seen this article only 20 percent of the pension funds have been disclosed so far," said Jethmalani highlighting the financial interlinkages.

Jethmalani's tweets come at a time a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots triggered a wave of protests against the British broadcaster across India and among Indians across the world.