Beijing Announces Shutdown Of 40 Metro Stations & 158 Bus Lines To Curb COVID-19 Spread

As China is currently struggling with the worst COVID-19 situation since the 2020 outbreak, the capital city Beijing has announced to shut down over 40 metro stations, or approximately a tenth of the network, as well as 158 bus lines, according to service providers. As fresh cases are being reported on a daily basis, Beijing is currently attempting to avoid a complete lockdown, just like Shanghai did at first, instead, the capital is relying on mass testing to discover and isolate the infection before it spreads rapidly.

Furthermore, to combat the COVID-19 disease, Beijing has closed theme parks and restricted dining in restaurants over the weekend, just as the five-day May Day national holiday began. According to a CNBC report, the local administration has said that all gyms, entertainment and live performance facilities, internet cafes, and other indoor sports stadiums would be closed for the vacation.

Due to COVID-related limitations, a prominent luxury mall in the area announced on Friday that it will be temporarily closed.

Beijing is developing additional medical facilities to cope with a surge of COVID-19 patients

Even as the number of fresh cases remains modest, Beijing is setting up additional medical facilities to cope with a surge of COVID-19 patients. A 1,000-bed hospital has been refurbished which was built for the 2003 SARS outbreak in the northeastern suburbs of Xiaotangshan, according to a state media report on May 3.

Thousands of beds have been readied at a centralised quarantine center near the airport, according to unofficial sources online, but state media has not acknowledged such preparations, possibly to prevent inflaming public anxieties, Associated Press reported.

In addition to this, new infections in Beijing have remained consistent, with another 62 reported on Monday, 11 of which had no symptoms, slightly up from the weekend's average of approximately 50 each day. In the two-week-old outbreak, Beijing has recorded roughly 450 cases.

China has maintained its tough "zero-COVID" policy, which bans movement, mass tests whole towns and establishes enormous temporary facilities in an attempt to isolate every infected individual. Lockdowns began with buildings and neighbourhoods, but when the infection spreads extensively, they expand to the entire city.

Apart from this, the majority of Beijing's 21 million residents have been subjected to three rounds of testing. To avail access to most public locations, a negative test result received within the preceding 48 hours is necessary.

Meanwhile, Shanghai authorities are gradually easing the lockdown restrictions that have kept most of the city's 26 million residents restricted to their homes, housing compounds, or nearby neighbourhoods for over a month. On Monday, Shanghai reported 5,669 new cases, all but 274 of which were asymptomatic, as well as 20 new fatalities.

