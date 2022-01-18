Beijing Claims Canadian Mail To Be Potential Source Of Omicron Infection In China: Report

The new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, might have reached Beijing via contaminated mail from Canada, Chinese public health officials said on Monday. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Deputy Director of Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pang Xinghuo claimed that the mainland's capital reported its first Omicron case after the victim received a letter in the mail from Canada on January 7. She further added that after a source-tracing investigation, it was revealed that the health authorities discovered that the infected individual frequently received overseas mail.

It is to mention that Beijing reported its first locally transmitted Omicron case on January 15. Following this, the health authorities sealed the residential compound and workplace of the infected person. In addition, all employees who came in contact with the mail from Canada have also been asked to quarantine. Eight people from the list have tested negative for the virus so far, SCMP reported.

As the Beijing Winter Olympics is knocking at the door, China has more intensely hinged on the zero-COVID approach to quell the community transmission of the virus. In recent, China announced a series of stringent lockdowns in Xi'an and adjoining provinces, including Yan'an, Hanan and Tianjin. Notably, while the strict measures have been able to control the infection rates, economic experts have warned that the zero-Omicron approach could render a huge blow to the economy. The said stay-at-home orders pushed over 13 million residents into their homes and shut down businesses impacting the economy and supply chain in the country.

The lockdowns came as Xi'an reported over 200 daily caseloads and 2,000 infections in a month. Tianjin on Monday reported 21 domestically transmitted cases when the authorities restricted the movement of the citizens.

Health experts refute Chinese claims

While Chinese authorities have repeatedly claimed the spreading of the virus through contaminated imports, research studies have proved that the COVID-19 virus does not survive long enough on being airborne. The novel coronavirus loses 90% of its contagion capacity within 20 minutes, said a study conducted by the University of Bristol Aerosol Research Centre. In addition, the study also highlighted that when the virus leaves the lung during exhalation, it quickly loses water, leading to a rapid drop in pH as the particles transition to lower levels of carbon dioxide, thus, reducing the virus' ability to infect others.

Image: AP/Unsplash/representative