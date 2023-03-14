Beijing Criticises Australia's Decision To Buy Nuclear-powered Submarines From US

Beijing has harshly criticised Australia's decision to buy up to five nuclear-powered submarines from the US, accusing Washington and London of failing to uphold their commitments as nuclear powers and Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) signatories. Canberra's decision has sparked international outrage.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, the Chinese Mission to UN targeted the submarine deal. It said that "the nuclear submarine cooperation plan… is a blatant act that constitutes serious nuclear proliferation risks, undermines international non-proliferation system, fuels arms races, and hurts peace and stability in the region".

The Mission further said: "The irony of #AUKUS is that two nuclear weapons states who claim to uphold the highest nuclear non-proliferation standard are transferring tons of weapons-grade enriched uranium to a non-nuclear-weapon state, clearly violating the object and purpose of the NPT."

"A textook case of double standards" says China as it slammed the AUKUS deal

Beijing called the deal "a textook case of double standards". In the same thread, they continued: "Such a textbook case of double standard will damage the authority and effectiveness of the international non-proliferation system. We urge the trio to honor their obligations as members of the NPT and respond to the of the international community."

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement on Monday at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego. The SSN-AUKUS class of submarines will be built in the UK and Australia with US technology and support sometime in the late 2030s or early 2040s. But, Australia will first buy at least three Virginia-class submarines from the US in order to get the new capabilities as quickly as possible.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to Twitter and said: "Today in San Diego, alongside President @JoeBiden and Prime Minister @RishiSunak, I announced the next steps for AUKUS. A new chapter in the friendship between the Australia, the US, and the UK."

Similarly, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "The first generation of #AUKUS nuclear-powered submarines will be built in the UK, based on the UK’s world-leading submarine design. Great news for British jobs and great news for global security."

Beijing has denounced the group on numerous occasions since the AUKUS alliance was established in 2021 for pushing the boundaries of nuclear proliferation. The allied nations insist that a loophole exempts naval reactors from NPT safeguards despite the fact that the US-built submarines are fuelled with highly enriched uranium of the weapons grade.