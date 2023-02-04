Beijing Doesn't Accept 'groundless Speculation And Hype': China To US Over Balloon Fiasco

Wang Yi, the top diplomat of China, has urged the United States to not fall for speculations and misjudgment in the wake of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken putting off his visit to Beijing shortly after a surveillance balloon was detected transiting to sensitive regions in the American airspace this week.

In a phone conversation with Blinken on Friday, Wang termed China a “responsible” nation and said that both nations need to not misinterpret the situation but instead, try to communicate effectively. “China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law. We do not accept any groundless speculation and hype,” Wang said, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry on Saturday.

“In the face of unexpected situations, what both parties need to do is to maintain concentration, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments, and manage and control differences,” he added. On Thursday, Pentagon officials said that they were looking into a suspected Chinese balloon meant for surveillance that was spotted flying across sensitive areas of the US at a high altitude, according to South China Morning Post.

The next day, the Pentagon said that another balloon was detected over Latin America. “We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon. We have no further information to provide at this time,” Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Blinken puts off Beijing visit

The incident, which sparked suspicion and concern, prompted Blinken to announce on Friday that he is postponing his trip to China, which was initially meant to commence on Sunday and would have marked the first visit by a US Secretary of State in over four years.

In the conversation with Wang, the Secretary of State said “that the presence of this surveillance balloon in US airspace is a clear violation of US sovereignty and international law … and that the PRC decision to take this action on the eve of my planned visit is detrimental to the substantive discussions that we were prepared to have.” Later on, an official of the State Department said that Blinken would visit China as soon as he could “when conditions allow.”