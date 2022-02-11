Beijing Dubs QUAD Alliance As 'tool' To Contain China's Growth & Incite Confrontation

China has dubbed the QUAD alliance between the United States, India, Australia, and Japan as a 'tool' for containing Beijing's growth, claiming that the grouping is a "planned attempt" to incite conflict and is doomed to fail. China has opposed the QUAD alliance since its inception, citing territorial issues with a number of countries in the key Indo-Pacific region. The prolonged proposal to establish the QUAD was given shape in November 2017 by the United States, Australia, India, and Japan.

In the face of China's expanding military presence in the key region, the group was established to devise a new strategy to keep the key sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any interference. China believes the QUAD mechanism is merely a tool to restrict Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated during a media briefing. He stated this as QUAD foreign ministers started their meeting in Melbourne. Lijian claimed that calculated ploy to create conflict and weaken international solidarity and collaboration.

"I want to emphasise that the Cold War is over, and any attempt to form an alliance with the goal of controlling China will be unpopular and destined to fail, he added, as per PTI. He stated that to rectify their incorrect practises of advancing bloc hostility and geopolitical competition, relevant countries should discard the obsolete Cold War attitude. Instead, they should take a proactive role in promoting Asia-Pacific peace and stability, he added.

China does not believe in inciting bloc confrontation

Zhao stated on Wednesday, February 9, ahead of the QUAD Foreign Ministers meeting, that China does not believe in establishing exclusive cliques or stirring bloc confrontation. "We hope the US and other countries concerned will grasp the trend of the times, adopt a proper mindset and discard the Cold War mentality," he added. The QUAD grouping's foreign ministers met in Melbourne on Friday to discuss the escalating tensions between Russia and NATO countries over Ukraine, the Afghan issue, and growing concerns about China's "coercion" in the Indo-Pacific area.

China claims nearly all of disputed South China Sea

It is pertinent to mention here that Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam all claim parts of the disputed South China Sea, while China claims nearly all of it. In the South China Sea, Beijing has constructed artificial islands and military outposts. Meanwhile, Beijing is also embroiled in a maritime conflict with Japan in the East China Sea.

