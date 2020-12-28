Beijing Enters ‘state Of Emergency’ After 13 New COVID-19 Cases, Mass Testing Underway

Responding to freshly detected coronavirus cases, Beijing has instructed all its districts, departments and companies to enter a state of Emergency and adopt strict rules to stop the spread of the fatal infection. Authorities in the Chinese capital recently confirmed 13 new cases. This has now prompted authorities to initiate a mass testing drive in the city housing over 20.5 billion people.

Out of the total 13, nine positive cases were detected in Shunyi district where health officials have raised the risk level of some areas to medium risk and are conducting rapid tests on around 800,000 people, as per Chinese media reports. Meanwhile, Chaoyang district, wherein three people were infected has already tested 234,000 people and is continuing to expand the testing. The remaining one case has been detected in Xicheng and has been reported to be asymptomatic.

Amid the threat of another wave of coronavirus, authorities have ordered the scaling down of festivities, public activities and restricted outbound travel. Authorities have also announced that hugely popular temple fairs would be suspended for the second year in 2021 and other cultural activities should not be held as per city officials. In addendum, both inbound and outbound tourism would continue to be suspended.

New cases continue to emerge

China has controlled the pandemic after it emerged in Wuhan in December last year but new cases continued. State-run Global Times quoted Beijing local government asking companies not to arrange business trips outside of the capital and abroad, and advising residents not to leave the city during the Spring Festival holidays in addition to schools and companies staggering their holidays.

"Health officials are ramping up measures ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival and Chinese New Year holidays following the emergence of new cases", state-run media was quoted by AP.

Image: AP