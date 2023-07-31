Beijing Issues 'highest Flooding' Alert As 2 Killed After Typhoon Doksuri Lashes China

A 'red alert' has been issued in Beijing as at least least 2 people died and thousands were forced to flee their homes after severe flooding engulfed parts of the Chinese capital. The city struggled with heavy downpours as Typhoon Doksuri passed through Beijing. The weather warning came into force on 29 July at 8 pm local time, Daily Mail reported. This has become the highest alert issued in the country for rain in 12 years.

According to The Guardian, two people were found unresponsive in a river in Mengoutou, a district located in west Beijing. Meanwhile, the state broadcaster CCTC stated that over 31,000 people have evacuated their homes and city due to the flooding. The fatalities were recorded in Northeastern Liaoning province.

The videos of torrential rain and flashfloods in China started circulating online, showing the havoc the Typhoon has wrecked. According to The Guardian, heavy rainfall continues in Beijing, Tianjin and eastern Shanxi as Doksuri leaves northern China in complete shambles. With this, Typhoon Doksuri is now touted as one of the strongest storms that has hit China in recent years. As per the reports, widespread flooding was reported in the southern province of Fujian over the weekend driving thousands of people away from their homes. In videos that are being shared on social media, multiple cars were seen getting swept away due to severe floods.

Railway lines suffer severe damage

Amid the torrential rains, Beijing Traffic Radio reported that 65 mile-long (105km) Fengsha railway line has suffered “serious water damage”. The line connects west Beijing’s Fengtai district with Shacheng in Hebei. Over 2,000 passengers and railway crew were evacuated from two trains disrupting multiple train journeys. Between Saturday at 8 pm and Monday at 1 pm, Beijing witnessed an average rainfall of 176.9mm, The Guardian reported.

The world’s largest and most populous continent has been witnessing the wrath of nature like never before. Countries like Japan, the Philippines, Pakistan, China, Afghanistan, etc suffered due to torrential rain and flash floods. The continent was also engulfed by a severe heatwave this week. According to CNN, at least 10 people have died from heat-related illnesses in South Korea. Just two weeks ago, heavy rains in the Korean peninsula caused landslides and flash floods, killing at least 41 people in the South.