Beijing Lambasts QUAD Summit; Accuses Leaders Of Creating Discord Among Asian Nations

Two days after Quad leaders held a summit focusing on the Indo-Pacific, China lambasted the group accusing them of creating “discord” amongst countries of the Asia-pacific. On Sunday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters that some states were “exaggerating” the danger allegedly posed by Beijing. It is imperative to note that Beijing has ramped up its military presence in the region, especially in the South China Sea, over which it claims sovereignty.

"We drew attention to the quadripartite dialogue between Australia, India, the United States and Japan at the highest level, and are strongly opposed to these individual countries causing discord in China's relations with the states of the region," Hua was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Countries would be 'doomed to fail'

Zhao Lijian, a second spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, reiterated his colleague’s threat warning that any “exclusive clique” of countries that target Asian nations would be “doomed to fail”. In addition to the country’s communist government, the quadrilateral meet also attracted flak by the Chinese media. Global Times-CCP’s mouthpiece, slammed India, Japan and Australia in an editorial warning that they follow the US’ policy of “containing China” or “go too far,” they will become “cannon fodder” as Beijing would “resolutely safeguard its interests.”

In the editorial, the Chinese media claimed that the US was trying to adopt an 'Asian versus Asian' policy. The report added that they were pitting regional countries against each other by engaging with them. Additionally, China also attacked Japan and claimed that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was 'hyping up' the Chinese military threat to the Quad. The report further claimed that India was not sure about the help it would receive from the United States if it happens to engage in a conflict with China.

As per the Global Times report, President Joe Biden went "way too far" in the road of "American First" than his predecessor Donald Trump, adding that "he has lost his credibility not just in his failure of the COVID-19 response but in treating its allies." The Chinese media predicted that Biden will suffer setbacks in the midterm elections that are going to happen next year.

Image: AP