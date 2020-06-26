Beijing Relaxes Coronavirus Lockdown As City Speeds Up Mass Testing

The Chinese authorities have decided to ease coronavirus restrictions in the country’s capital after the potential fears of a possible second wave of the deadly virus. In recent weeks Beijing had seen a drastic and sudden rise in coronavirus cases which prompted authorities to put several parts of the capital back into lockdown after having eased restrictions.

Easing of lockdown in several residential complexes

As per reports, the new cases in Beijing were all traced to the Xinfadi market. The market is situated in the southwest district of Fengtai. The market has been shut down temporarily by the authorities after the first case was reported on June 12. As per Chinese state-owned media, all residential buildings located close to the market were sealed and nobody was allowed to leave or enter the housing complexes.

As per China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus possibly lingered in the cold damp environment of the market for a long time. The first cases of the new outbreak were discovered on June 12 and authorities quickly reimposed lockdown measures and imposed a level two alert in the city after it had been lowered to a level three on June 6.

According to reports, Chines authorities conducted almost 3 million coronavirus tests on the residents in just two weeks and after the residents tested negative the respective apartment blocks saw an easing of lockdown. Some residential blocks still remain under lockdown as their test results are awaited. The Chinese authorities reported 11 new coronavirus cases in Beijing on June 26.