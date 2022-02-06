Beijing Olympics: COVID+ Athletes Describe Pathetic Conditions In Quarantine Hotels

Athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, narrated on February 5 the pathetic conditions inside the quarantine hotels, stressing that the facilities were making their health situation worse.

The athletes criticised China for providing 'poor quality' food and housing conditions, as they lobbied for the organisers to make some improvements. Complaining to the governments of their home countries, the Olympic competitors pleaded for help on social media.

They not only expressed uneasiness at Beijing’s stringent rules with respect to COVID-19 but also pointed at the lack of edible food to them in isolation, as well as a “lack of transparency” regarding the coronavirus protocols.

"My stomach hurts, I'm very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I'm very tired," Russian biathlon competitor Valeria Vasnetsova said on social media as she had been quarantined in Beijing's hotels.

This image shows the hotel room in Beijing where an athlete is undergoing a 21-day quarantine. [Credit: Patrizia Kummer via AP]

Plain pasta, charred meat, and no vegetables

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the top world leaders that visited China to watch the Olympics games 2022. A Russian athlete complained about China’s quarantine rooms, which had no training equipments or healthy nutritious food as authorities served plain pasta, charred meat, and no vegetables.

Some of the athletes have been undergoing a 21-day quarantine in Beijing and questioned China’s policies. Russian athlete Vasnetsova also posted a picture of the meal that was offered to her by China, which included orange sauce, charred meat on a bone, a few potatoes, and no greens in the meal.

"I honestly don’t understand, why is there this attitude to us, the athletes?!" she said in an Instagram post, questioning the Chinese authorities.

"Breakfast, lunch and dinner for five days already" - a tray with food, she informed. "My bones are already sticking out," she wrote, adding she ate the fat that day instead of the meat because she was very hungry. The latter also inspected the food boxes of others staying in the quarantine center and found that the athletes were being provided with worse food than some others.

She said that the doctors staying next door had got the greens. Some of the athletes had the option to quarantine in the Olympic Village. German delegation head, Dirk Schimmelpfennig, described those quarantine conditions as “unreasonable”. His remarks came after Eric Frenzel, a three-time gold medalist in Nordic combined, tested positive.

Schimmelpfennig demanded “larger, more hygienic rooms, and more regular food deliveries, so that athletes who are eventually released are still fit to compete," FAZ newspaper reported. Meanwhile, a Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was summoned back from a quarantine hotel to isolation in the athletes’ village after she made similar complaints online.