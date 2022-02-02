Beijing Olympics Organisers Deny COVID Spread In Closed Loop Despite 11 Cases: Report

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 officials announced that 11 people from the Winter Games, scheduled to start on Friday, February 4, are hospitalised with COIVD-19. However, the officials also stated that they are not in a life-threatening situation. As per a report by The Guardian, organisers are downplaying fears that the virus is spreading within Beijing's 'closed-looped' system, which entirely separates Olympic staff from the general population as nine more athletes and 23 team officials have tested positive in the previous 24 hours.

Dr Brian McCloskey, who is the chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert council said that the vast majority of people who test positive are healthy, and many are asymptomatic, The Guardian reported. He added that eleven people who tested positive have been admitted to the hospital due to COVID symptoms, but none of them is very ill.

'No signs of spread within closed-loop': Dr Brian McCloskey

Dr McCloskey claimed that there are no signs of a spread within the closed-loop and that if they find signs of ongoing community transmission, they will activate their response plan, which will include more testing, tracing, isolating, and a more active contact tracking strategy. He further stated that at the moment, they are nowhere near that level, according to The Guardian report. Athletes, coaches, team personnel, and members of the media who were travelling to Beijing had to test negative twice before leaving, and then again after arriving at the airport. Daily PCR testing is also required.

Meanwhile, since January 23, there have been 232 positive COVID cases, raising concerns that some of the world's best athletes will be unable to compete when the Games begin on Friday. Elana Meyers Taylor, who is an American bobsledder and has won medals in the past three Olympics tested positive for COVID. On Tuesday, she confirmed that she was at an isolation hotel in Beijing. However, she said that she feels amazing and that she could go out and train, The Guardian reported.

The organisers have announced that all of the necessary preparations for the Games, which will take place from February 4 to February 20, have been completed, which includes venue construction, athletes' warm-up sessions on-site, accessible facilities in all three competition zones, and hotel and medical services.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)