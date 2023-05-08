Beijing Opposes Alleged EU Proposal To Sanction Some Chinese Companies Dealing With Russia

China has opposed any measures against trade based on its relationship with Russia, in response to reports of proposed sanctions by the European Union (EU) on Chinese companies allegedly supporting Russia's war efforts. Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said at a regular press briefing on Monday that China is "firmly opposed to illegal sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction over China because of Sino-Russian cooperation."

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that seven Chinese companies accused of selling equipment to Russia that could be used in weapons had been listed in a new package of sanctions to be discussed by EU member states this week. The sanctions list needs unanimous approval from the 27 member states before it can be enforced.

China's foreign minister is slated to visit Europe

Wang added that the economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia is open and frank, and it never targets any third party, nor does it tolerate any third-party interference or coercion. It is worth noting that China's state councillor and foreign minister are embarking on a week-long European visit, with stops in Germany, France, and Norway. Meanwhile, the Swedish presidency declined to comment before an initial discussion among EU ambassadors.

China has maintained that it has not supplied weapons to support Russia in its war in Ukraine, and Wang reiterated that Beijing holds an "objective and impartial position" on the war and supports peace talks. The CNN review of customs records of key companies showed no evidence that any of the goods exchanged are directly feeding Russia’s war. Nonetheless, Chinese state-owned defense firms have maintained trade relationships with sanctioned Russian defense companies over the past year. During this year's Munich Security Conference, Antony Blinken had stated that US had intelligence that suggested China was considering delivering lethal aid to Russia. It remains to be seen if EU will actually go ahead with this decision.