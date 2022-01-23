Beijing Reports 12 Additional COVID-19 Cases Ahead Of Winter Olympics

The Omicron variant has become a concerning issue for China as the country is getting ready for the Winter Olympics next month. The capital city of Beijing is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases only days before the Winter Olympics, which will begin on February 4th. The city has reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the reports of Xinhua, the local authorities stated that from 4 pm on Friday to 4 pm on Saturday, Beijing had nine verified local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases.

On Saturday, the city declared a COVID-19 high-risk area in a residential compound in Fengtai District, which is around 42 km from Beijing. The COVID-19 hazard level at a residential compound in Fengtai District has been raised from medium to high after the compound recorded eight verified locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the 14 days leading up to Saturday midday, according to Xinhua. Bo Lan, who is the Deputy Head of Fengtai District stated that from 4 pm Friday until 2 pm Saturday, the district had four verified cases and three asymptomatic cases. Residents in Fengtai had taken a total of 210,000 nucleic acid tests as of Friday midnight with two positive results.

27 confirmed local COVID-19 cases

Bo also stated that the district will improve its screening procedures in crucial areas, such as cold chain management. COVID-19 has two high-risk areas and one medium-risk area in Beijing right now. The city has registered 27 confirmed local COVID-19 cases and seven asymptomatic cases since January 15, according to Xinhua.

The country has established some of the most stringent COVID prevention policies in the world during the previous two years. Authorities have been alarmed by the global increase of omicron instances. After a few dozen omicron illnesses were identified, authorities in nearby Tianjin, which is 134 km from Beijing tested all 14 million citizens.

No intentions to shut down Beijing

Huang Chen, who is a health officer with the Beijing Olympic Games Organizing Committee stated that at the moment, everything is under control and that they have no intentions to shut down Beijing and encircle the city just yet, according to NRP News. In the meanwhile, visitors in Beijing will have to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their arrival in the city.

