Beijing Slams US For Revoking China Unicom's Authority; Calls It 'malicious Suppression'

Beijing said it firmly opposes the generalisation of the concept of national security by the United States after Washington decided to revoke the authority of China Unicom Americas to provide its telecom services. According to Xinhua, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on Thursday that the latest US measure is an abuse of state power and labelled it as an unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises without any facts.

The Chinese Ministry's response on Thursday came after the United States Federal Communications Commission voted to revoke the operating license of China Unicom Americas which was first granted in 2002. In a statement, FCC said that the state-owned company was a national security risk. FCC’s announcement came just months after the commission revoked the license of China Telecom Americas. According to FCC, the Chinese Communist government could use the telecom services to “access, store, disrupt, and/or misroute US communications, which in turn allow them to engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the United States."

In response to the FCC, Beijing has accused the United States of generalising the concept of national security and malicious suppression of Chinese telecom operators. Earlier, on Thursday, China Unicom accused FCC of making the decision of revoking its license without any due process or listing any specific facts. China Unicom’s US unit received the FCC order on 2 February, the Chinese telecom said on its website.

China Unicom averred it followed US laws

The statement issued by China Unicom further stated that the company has always operated in accordance with the United States laws and regulations in the last two decades while providing the customers with global comprehensive telecommunications services and solutions. It added that the company has now emerged as a trusted partner of its consumers. Noting that China Unicom will closely follow the development of the situation, the company averred that it will actively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the company as well as its customers, stated Xinhua.

However, FCC, in its official statement said that China Unicom showcased “a lack of candour, trustworthiness, and reliability that erodes the baseline level of trust that the Commission and other US government agencies require of telecommunications carriers." It said that mitigation “would not address these significant national security and law enforcement concerns”.

