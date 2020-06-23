Beijing's Coronavirus Testing To Enter 'fast Track' Amid Fears Of Second Wave

With the deadly coronavirus reappearing in China and especially in Beijing, a senior municipal health official on June 23 claimed that Covid-19 testing in the capital would be 'fast-tracked'. As per reports, Zhang Hua, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission has claimed that Beijing now has the capacity to perform more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests per day. This is a substantial increase from the 40,000 tests a day carried out back in March.

No new deaths reported yet

As per reports, Beijing reported coronavirus cases once again on June 12 in what could be a possible second phase of the virus. The virus’s resurgence has so far been linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing. Despite the new coronavirus cases, no new deaths have been reported.

The Xinfadi market is situated in the southwest district of Fengtai. The market has been shut down temporarily by the authorities after the first case was reported on June 12. As per Chinese state-owned media, all residential buildings located close to the market have been sealed and nobody is allowed to leave or enter the housing complexes.

As per China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus possibly lingered in the cold damp environment of the market for a long time. The first cases of the new outbreak were discovered on June 12 and authorities quickly reimposed lockdown measures and imposed a level two alert in the city after it had been lowered to a level three on June 6.

Read: China Launches Report On US Presence In Region

Read: China Touts Alertness Of Its Sleeping Soldiers; Told 'they Have Nightmares Of Indian Army'

Food carriers in Beijing tested

Officials in Beijing are now carrying out Nucleic Acid tests on all food and parcel couriers, a move triggered by the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the city. According to a Chinese media outlet, the testing was previously limited to residential areas and markets in the area.

However, it has now expanded to the delivery personnel who regularly traverse the city on their scooters and motorise pedicabs. According to reports, dozens of workers at SF express, one of the largest courier firms in China, were seen arriving at 'testing points' on June 19 to get tested for the coronavirus.

Read: China Records 26 New Coronavirus Cases, Including 22 In Beijing

Read: China: Beijing's COVID-19 Outbreak Could Have Originated In Europe