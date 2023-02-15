Beijing Warns Of Firm Response To US Sanctions On Chinese Firms; 'Will Take Legal Steps'

On Wednesday, February 15, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stated that Beijing will respond with countermeasures to US sanctions imposed on Chinese companies, which the US claimed were related to a Chinese balloon flying over its territory. According to a report from Sputnik, Wenbin declared that China opposes the US actions and will take legal measures against any US entities that threaten China's sovereignty and security. Last week, the US Commerce Department added six Chinese companies to its blacklist, citing their alleged facilitation of China's aerospace industry, including balloon production.

The sanctions were announced just hours after a US military F-22 shot down a second "high altitude object" in US airspace in a week. Undersecretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, Alan Estevez, said that the Chinese balloons flying at high altitudes violated US sovereignty and pose a threat to national security. The sanctions are meant to prevent entities that intend to harm US national security and sovereignty from accessing US technologies. The downed craft discovered on February 10 was floating off the coast of Alaska, and a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina the previous weekend. The White House was cautious in labelling the aircraft from the February incident as a balloon.

Tensions between China and US are soaring

“We’re calling this an object because that’s the best description we have right now,” said John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman. Matthew Axelrod, assistant secretary of commerce for export enforcement has said that "today’s action demonstrates our concerted efforts to identify and disrupt the PRC’s use of surveillance balloons, which have violated the airspace of the United States and more than 40 countries," as per a report from CNBC. The spy balloon incident has come at a time when Beijing was planning to reset its bilateral relationship with the US, which has been quite tense, since the Trump years.