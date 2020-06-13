Beijing Agricultural Market Temporarily Shut After 2 Workers Tested Positive For COVID-19

On June 13, Beijing district officials have temporarily shut down a major wholesale agricultural market after locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were detected over the past two days in the capital. Authorities said in a statement that the district was in “wartime emergency mode” following the sudden surge in the coronavirus cases.

As per a news agency report, Xinfadi wholesale market had to be shut at 3 am on June 13 after two workers at a meat research center who had recently visited the market were infected with the COVID-19 disease. However, the source of infection wasn’t immediately confirmed. With concerns looming of the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, authorities in Beijing had earlier halted beef and mutton trading at the Xinfadi market, while also shuttering many other wholesale markets across the capital.

An official of Beijing’s Fengtai district, Chu Junwei, was quoted saying at the press conference that the swab tests from 45 people, out of 517 tested at the district’s Xinfadi market, had tested positive for the COIV-19 disease. This raised fears of a fresh outbreak in the capital city. All six confirmed coronavirus patients in Beijing on Friday had visited the Xinfadi market, the official confirmed.

Recently, Both China and South Korea have been reported to detect new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 7 people were found to have contracted the coronavirus in mainland China, the National Health Commission confirmed, according to a report. However, no virus-linked fatalities have been registered so far. As of June 13, China has over 83,075 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, while 4,634 deaths have been registered so far.

Over seven million people infected

Data from the worldwide coronavirus tally shows that more than seven million people were confirmed to have the COVID-19 disease while at least 428,337 died from the disease worldwide. Further, a Harvard Medical School research report suggested that the coronavirus was spreading in China as early as August 2019. As per media reports, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has announced an independent review of the global pandemic response, after countries at a virtual meeting of the World Health Assembly called for a probe for mishandling of the pandemic that resulted in many deaths globally.

(Image Credit: AP) (With inputs from agency)