Biden-Xi Meet: Chinese President Remarks US 'playing With Fire' On Taiwan Issue

The highly anticipated virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday saw the two leaders spar over Taiwan. The summit also covered strategic and fundamental issues as well as subjects of common interest. Both leaders held a three-hour "in-depth and fruitful" meeting in which they discussed bilateral relations and issues of critical importance to the future of China-US relations. The current wave of tensions across the Taiwan Strait was highlighted by the Chinese President, who attributed the tensions to Taiwanese authorities' attempts to get US backing for their independence agenda, as well as the intention of some Americans to use the issue to limit China, reported Xinhua news agency.

"Such moves are exceedingly dangerous, just like playing with fire. Whoever plays with fire will get burnt, he was quoted as saying by the news agency. According to the Chinese President, three principles must be maintained for the two countries to get along in the new era. He said that the first and foremost thing is mutual respect - both countries must accept each other's social systems and development routes, as well as their main interests and major concerns, and their rights to progress, he said. The second point is peaceful coexistence, a boundary must be drawn between no dispute and no confrontation on both sides. Third, a collaboration that benefits both countries. He also stated that the world is large enough for the two countries to prosper individually as well as collectively.

Biden bats for peace and stability across Taiwan Strait

Meanwhile, Biden emphasised his country's adherence to the "one China" policy by expressing his opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo or threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Reiterating the importance of freedom of navigation, Biden stated that the United States would continue to defend its interests and principles to ensure that the rules of the road for the 21st century promote a free, open, and fair international system, said the White House in a statement as reported by ANI. Biden also spoke about the necessity of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the United States' resolve to uphold its commitments in the region.

On Thursday, November 11, Taiwan slammed Beijing for its continued 'intervention' in the democratic island's internal affairs. The latest condemnation comes after the Chinese Communist Party remarked that Taiwan's participation in Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) activities must be based on the 'one China' principle, reported ANI citing Taiwan News. The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) also added that China should stop engaging in "improper political activities" and interfering with Taiwan's participation in APEC-related meetings.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP