'Bitter Competition Likely To Escalate Into Full-scale Confrontation', China Warns US

On February 22, Beijing cautioned that the United States' attempt to restrict China through Taiwan is a mistake. During a telephonic conversation in which top diplomats discussed the flashpoints of Taiwan and Ukraine, China warned the US that pursuing a merely competitive agenda toward Beijing would lead to all-out conflict between the two leading powers.

Chinese officials have already stated that they will retaliate against US military sales to Taiwan by imposing sanctions on Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies. Despite the fact that the US does not recognise Taipei's government, Washington's ties with Taiwan have grown in recent years; top American officials have visited the island, and some sources claim that US forces are training the Taiwanese military.

During a telephonic conversation, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "Some US officials advocate a long-term, bitter competition with China that is likely to escalate into a full-scale confrontation between China and the US."

On Tuesday, the US State Department issued a brief press release revealing a phone call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, with State Department spokesperson Ned Price saying that the two talked about "developments in the DPRK" and Russia's aggression against Ukraine. According to Price, Secretary Blinken emphasised the importance of preserving Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

I spoke with People's Republic of China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. I underscored the need to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 22, 2022

'China willing to effectively manage differences and stabilize Sino-US relations'

Following that, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued two distinct reports on Wang and Blinken's call; the first focused on bilateral relations. Wang asked for the "agreement" achieved by the two countries' presidents in their phone calls over the last year to be implemented, as well as a virtual summit in November.

"China is willing to effectively manage differences and stabilise Sino-US relations in line with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation put forward by President Xi Jinping," Wang added.

He also pointed out that attempting to incorporate Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific plan sends out all the "wrong signals" about restraining China's development. Beijing's announcement comes amid a disagreement over Taiwan, with the US announcing a $100 million deal to sell arms to Taipei to maintain Patriot air defence systems.

Since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949, Taiwan has been governed separately from mainland China. Taiwan argues that it is an autonomous republic with political and economic ties to a number of other countries, whereas Beijing considers the island to be part of Chinese territory.

(Image: AP/@SecBlinken/Twitter)