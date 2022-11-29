Blank Sheets And Memes: Chinese Protesters Choose A 'Unique Way' To Protest

Protesters in China have been protesting in a unique way where they are showing blank sheets of paper to express their anger over COVID-19 restrictions. Images have been shared by AP where students of universities in cities including Nanjing and Beijing can be seen holding up blank sheets of paper in silent protest which is a tactic that is used to evade censorship and arrest. The China protests that were scaled up from an apartment fire that killed 10 people on Thursday in Urumqi have taken a different turn while the Chinese government tries to suppress the demonstrations.

China protests and the blank papers

After adhering to the zero-COVID policy for more than 100 days, Chinese people have come onto the streets with blank sheets to protest peacefully. The crowd started the protest with a candlelight vigil for the Urumqi victims who couldn't be saved because of the strict Chinese Covid policies. On November 26 a video was shared on social media which could not be independently verified, where one can witness a woman standing on the steps of the Communication University of China in the eastern city of Nanjing with a piece of paper that was later snatched by an unidentified man.

Dozens of other images are also available where people were seen taking to the university's steps with blank sheets of paper illuminated against the night sky by flashlights from their mobile phones.

‘The students of Nanjing Institute of Media and Communication lit up the lights and shouted in unison, Long Live the People! Rest in peace!’



Such peaceful A4 blank paper protests were seen in Beijing's prestigious Tsinghua University where people gathered on the ground and sang the Chinese national anthem on November 27. Some protestors shared with The New York Times that the use of white pieces of paper was inspired by a Soviet-era joke, in which a dissident accosted by police for distributing leaflets in a public square reveals the flyers to be blank. Further, they said that there is no need to say or write anything as "everyone knows" what is happening in China. The same ' blank paper' protests were held at the time of Hong Kong in the year 2020 when the national security law was passed to quash dissent.