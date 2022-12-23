Bodies Pile Up In China Hospitals And Mortuaries As Beijing Witnesses Severe COVID Wave

China is currently witnessing the worst COVID-19 crisis as virus cases surge with bodies piling up in mortuaries. Horrific photos and videos from China hospitals reveal how Beijing’s current medical infrastructure is under immense strain. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases came after the Xi Jinping administration took a U-turn and relaxed the stringent COVID-19 curbs as a response to the growing anti-lockdown protests all over the country. According to CNN, while the Chinese administration maintained that the official death count for the month of December stands at 10, the visuals reveal a different image.

In the midst of all the chaos, Chinese hospitals are severely strained as the beds available in the hospitals are getting filled up by the patients suffering from the deadly virus. People are in complete disarray in the country as they struggle to find beds in the hospitals. Earlier this week, a Twitter user shared a clip purportedly from China in which a father can be seen begging the hospital staff to treat his child with a high fever. The Twitter user wrote, “A Chinese father kneels down and begs the hospital staff to help his kid with high fever and in return, hospital staff kneels down and says he can't help in any way. Most of the hospitals in China are full with COVID patients.” However, the channel has not been able to verify the authenticity of this video. It was also reported earlier this month that the medical staff is being asked to report to the hospital even if they tested positive for the deadly virus.

Experts forecast a million and 2 million deaths next year: Reports

According to AP, experts have forecast that the country might face around one million to two million deaths next year if the situation doesn’t change. While it is very hard to determine the accurate number of cases, China has reduced the testing and stopped reporting the mild cases. On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation asserted that it is “very concerned” about rising reports of severe Coronavirus disease across the country. Addressing a press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China with increasing reports of severe disease.”

According to CNN, the situation in Beijing is getting worse day by day. As per the reports, the parking lot of the major crematoriums in China’s capital was “completely packed”. CNN claimed that the bodies inside yellow bags were getting piled up inside metal containers for cremation. The doctors have also claimed that “there are a lot of old people particularly,” who are getting affected by the deadly virus. The current situation in the country is making the official data quite hard to believe.