Bomb Threat On Iran-China Flight In India Airspace LIVE: Plane Lands In Guangzhou

Mahan Airline Iran China plane, which had sounded a “bomb threat” onboard over Indian airspace, has said that the threat call was a hoax.

In a statement, the airline said, "It seems that the design of such reports in the current international and domestic conditions was proposed in order to disturb security and peace of mind. In line with its lofty goals, which is primarily to maintain flight safety and provide good service to passengers, Mahan Airlines has made its determination even more."