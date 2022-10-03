Last Updated:

Bomb Threat On Iran-China Flight In India Airspace LIVE: Plane Lands In Guangzhou

Indian Air Force fighter planes have been dispatched after a “bomb threat” was reported onboard an Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace. This came at the time when a passenger plane carrying Iranians over Indian airspace was on its way to China. The Indian Air Force has now released an official statement and confirmed that the China-bound Mahan Air flight is out of Indian Airspace.

Astha Singh
14:49 IST, October 3rd 2022
Mahan Airline confirms the threat call was a hoax

Mahan Airline Iran China plane, which had sounded a “bomb threat” onboard over Indian airspace,  has said that the threat call was a hoax. 

In a statement, the airline said, "It seems that the design of such reports in the current international and domestic conditions was proposed in order to disturb security and peace of mind. In line with its lofty goals, which is primarily to maintain flight safety and provide good service to passengers, Mahan Airlines has made its determination even more."

 

14:43 IST, October 3rd 2022
Mahan Air Plane that sounded emergency lands in China

The Mahan Air plane, which had sounded a “bomb threat” onboard, landed in China's Guangzhou. The flight travelled from Tehran in Iran to Guangzhou. The plane had alarmed “bomb threat” over Indian airspace.

 

13:06 IST, October 3rd 2022
'Flight did not land in Delhi': Deputy Chief Fire Officer on Tehran-China flight bomb scare

"At around 9:25 am we were informed of a bomb scare after which we deployed our teams in a stand-by position but the flight did not land in New Delhi. We were given an all-clear message at 10.05 am by security", said Sanjay Tomar, Deputy Chief Fire Officer on the bomb scare on the Tehran-China flight.

 

12:41 IST, October 3rd 2022
IAF releases official statement over Iranian flight Bomb Threat

Republic accessed the Indian Air force statement on the bomb scare on the Iranian Airlines flight which said, "Iranian aircraft with bomb threat was given an option to land at Jaipur or Chandigarh, but the pilot refused and continued journey. Iran said to ignore the threat"

 

12:36 IST, October 3rd 2022
'China-bound Mahan Air flight out of Indian Airspace', confirms IAF Sources

After the bomb scare, the Indian Air Force sources informed, "IAF jets were scrambled after info was received and we were following it maintaining a safe distance as per SOPs. However, the aircraft was allowed to continue on its flight towards China after Iranian agencies asked us to disregard the threat. We continued to follow it closely till the time it left Indian airspace. The aircraft is now out of Indian air space"

 

12:31 IST, October 3rd 2022
IAF to release a statement shortly on Airspace Emergency

The Indian Air Force will shortly release a statement over the bomb threat onboard the China-bound Iranian passenger jet after it had entered Indian airspace.

12:31 IST, October 3rd 2022
Iranian jet moving toward China after IAF denies permission

According to sources, inputs were received at 9:20 am by Delhi Police about a bomb threat on board a Mahan Air flight headed to Guangzhou in China from Tehran in Iran. It triggered an alert and permission was not granted for the plane to land in Delhi and the plane was instructed by Air Traffic Control (ATC) to divert to Jaipur. Reportedly the pilot refused to divert the plane following which Indian Air Force jets were scrambled to intercept and escort the plane.
 
The aircraft was headed to China as its final destination, had entered Indian airspace when the alert from Indian Air Traffic Control was shared with the plane. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane, sources told ANI.

 

12:31 IST, October 3rd 2022
Bomb Threat On Iran-China Flight Passing Over India Airspace

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter planes have been dispatched after a “bomb threat” was reported onboard an Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace. This came at the time when a passenger plane carrying Iranians over Indian airspace was on its way to China. When the plane reached Indian airspace while heading towards its final destination, Indian officials were alerted. The passenger plane is currently headed for China. 

Meanwhile, IAF scrambled Sukhoi-30MKI fighter planes from the airfields in Jodhpur and Punjab. The nature of the bomb threat onboard the Iranian aircraft is still unclear. 

 

