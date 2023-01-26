Border Situation 'stable At The Moment': Chinese Minister During Meet With Indian Envoy

The China-India border situation is "stable at the moment", said Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong during his meeting with Indian envoy Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Indian Ambassador to China. The two sides should stand high and look far, and view bilateral relations from a comprehensive and long-term perspective, said the Chinese Vice FM.

While talking about the situation at the border, Vice Foreign Minister Sun said that both nations should implement the important consensus between the leaders of India and China, as per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China's official statement on January 20. Sun met Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat on January 18 and the official statement was released on January 20 by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From April 2020, both India and China have had multiple rounds of diplomatic and military level meetings on the border situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Chinese Vice FM Sun Weidong on India-China relationship

Sun Weidong headed the position of deputy foreign minister of China in November after he completed his tenure in India as China's Ambassador for three years. In the official statement, Weidong said, "The China-India border situation is generally stable at the moment, and is switching from emergency response to normalized management and control."

"The two sides should stand high and look far, view bilateral relations from a comprehensive and long-term perspective, implement the important consensus between the two countries' leaders, strengthen communication and coordination, properly manage differences, and jointly promote the stable and sound development of China-India relations," said the Chinese Foreign Minister in the Press statement.

Further, in the statement, he also briefed about the great significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Both nations also talked about properly managing differences and jointly promoting the stable and sound development of India-China relations.

(With ANI inputs)