Canada Accuses China Of Barring Its Diplomats From Attending Trial Of Canadian Tycoon

The Canadian government, on Tuesday, accused the Chinese officials of not allowing them to attend the trial of a Chinese-born Canadian tycoon who has been missing from Hong Kong since 2017. According to the allegations levelled by Canada, it asked the Chinese authorities about the whereabouts of businessman Xiao Jianhua on several occasions. Besides, after a media report confirmed his presence in China and a possible trial, Ottawa said it had contacted Beijing to allow them to attend the trial proceedings of the tycoon. However, Canada claimed that its requests were denied by the Chinese authorities.



"Canada made several requests to attend the trial proceedings. Our attendance was denied by Chinese authorities,” a Canadian government statement said in a statement. Notably, Jianhua was last seen at a hotel in Chinese-controlled Hong Kong nearly five years ago. Since then, it has been speculated in media reports that the businessman was taken to the mainland by Chinese authorities. Though the government has never confirmed whether he was detained or what charges he might face, the Canadian government said it has been in constant touch with Beijing.

Xiao Jianhua's firm responsible for managing assets of prominent Chinese leaders

The Canadian government said earlier that he was due to stand trial on July 4, but the Chinese officials did not reveal the location or where the proceedings were to be conducted. Neither does it give details of possible charges, it added. It should be mentioned here that 50-year-old Xiao is the founder of Tomorrow Group which is known for managing assets for descendants of prominent Chinese leaders. He vanished after a number of Chinese business people accused him of misconduct. Since then, it has been widely reported that Communist Party might have abducted him outside the mainland. Hong Kong police examined Xiao’s disappearance and claimed the matter crossed the border onto the mainland. But an advertisement in the Ming Pao newspaper in Xiao’s name the same week denied he was taken against his will.

