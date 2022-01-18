Canada Authorities Refute Beijing's Claim That China's 1st Omicron Case Came From Toronto

Canadian doctors and health authorities refuted Beijing's claim that China's first Omicron case was linked to mail received from Toronto. They said that Beijing's claim should be treated with extreme skepticism, CBC news reported. A case of Omicron in Beijing may have spread through a box received from Canada, Chinese health officials said on Monday. They warned citizens to refrain from ordering shipments from other countries as the Winter Olympics get closer.

China's claim comes as the country strives to crack down on COVID instances ahead of the Winter Olympics 2022. In an attempt to reduce new transmissions to zero, the Chinese government has implemented tight pandemic control measures, including periodic lockdowns, universal masking, and mass testing. Due to fears about the virus, the country stated on Monday that it will not be selling Olympic tickets to the general public.

At a press conference on Monday, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said, "I find this to be, let's say, an extraordinary view. Certainly (it's) not in accordance with what we have done both internationally and domestically."

China's claim contradicts recent studies on COVID-19's ability to live on surfaces

According to Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, health officials cannot rule out the possibility that the patient was infected by virus-carrying commodities imported from abroad. The shipment in question, according to the centre, was routed through the United States before reaching in Hong Kong and then on to Beijing. Medical specialists, on the other hand, contend that the assumption that such a cargo could transmit the virus contradicts recent studies on COVID-19's ability to live on surfaces.

CBC reported, quoting Dr. Anna Banerji, an associate professor of paediatrics and infectious disease at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, as saying "I don't think any of that's based on science."

Dr. Banerji claimed that the airborne Omicron strain would never survive on an envelope that roamed across the globe. The virus is primarily transmitted through the air, according to the Canadian Public Health Agency. Studies demonstrate an inability to identify active virus within minutes to hours on porous materials like paper, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Former Canadian ambassador Colin Robertson, currently vice-president and fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, believes that China is preparing an excuse in case an outbreak occurs during the Olympics. The assertion concerning the Canadian parcel comes at a time when Ottawa and Beijing are at odds, following China's detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for over three years, ostensibly in revenge for the RCMP's arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition request.

China's foreign ministry warned late last month that Beijing's relations with Canada are "at a crossroads." Robertson believes that the Chinese government would like to re-establish the relationship.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: Unsplash