China: 16 Dead, Several Injured In Office Canteen Blast In Wulong District Of Chongqing

At least 16 people have been reportedly killed and several others injured after the massive explosion rocked an office cafeteria in Wulong district in China's Southwest Chongqing Municipality. Government rescue officials suspected that a "gas leakage" triggered the massive blast, the Associated Press reported.

More than 20 people were trapped under the debris as the government building cafeteria collapsed during lunchtime, eyewitnesses told Xinhua.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway and at least 13 people have been pulled out from the rubbles, CGTN-Tv reported. Three out of the thirteen were killed during their extraction, the on-site emergency team informed the publication. The Fengshan community canteen building crumbled around 12:10 pm local time, the municipal department told Xinhua News Agency. Rescuers are currently looking for 14 others feared to be buried in wreckage.

[ A crowd of bystanders appeared at the blast site on Friday. Image: AP]

Over 150 firefighters deployed to facilitate rescue operations

Chinese Ministry of emergency management has dispatched several experts to ensure quick and safe retrieval of those stuck in the aftermath. Minister of Emergency Management Huang Ming, on Friday, deployed over 150 firefighters and emergency management teams to search for trapped people, PTI reported. Additionally, an immediate inspection of the situation has been ordered by Ming to determine the cause of the accident and prevent potential mishaps of such scale.

As per Global Times, a team of 260 people along with 50 vehicles have been actively involved in the rescue operation. The injured have been taken to the hospital for preliminary treatment. Meanwhile, it is not clear whether all injured were government employees. Several videos surfaced online showing smoke and dust billowing from the collapsed building. Heavy lifting and excavation equipments have also been sent to the scene, CNA reported. A crowd of bystanders gathered around the blast site, which is in the middle of other buildings, shortly after the explosion.

(Image: Unsplash (representative)