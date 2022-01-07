China: 20 Trapped Under Rubble Following Blast At Cafeteria Of Govt Office In Chongqing

A severe blast rocked a government staff cafeteria in China's Wulong District on Friday at noon. According to a report by the official news agency Xinhua, more than 20 people were trapped under the rubble. Citing the municipal publicity department, the news agency said that the incident occurred at around 12 pm on Friday. Though the official did not clear the exact reason for the blast, it was suspected a possible "gas leakage" triggered the explosion.

As of now, the news agency said no people were declared dead by the authorities but added a number of people were injured in the incident. It said that those injured in the blast were taken to the hospital for treatment and rescue work is still underway.

Citing some of the eyewitnesses, Xinhua reported people were having lunch in the canteen when the blast took place. However, it is not clear whether all the injured were government employees or some others were also hit by the blast.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited