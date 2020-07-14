Chinese Bus Driver In Reservoir Crash Killing 21 Did It deliberately, After Govt Land-grab

A driver in China has been held guilty on charges of deliberately steering a bus into a reservoir, after the incident claimed 21 lives and injured 15 others. In a statement on July 13, police in Anshun, a city in Guizhou Province, identified the 52-year-old driver as Zhang, who, under the influence of alcohol crashed the passenger bus as he was angry about the demolition of his home in the province.

As per state media reports, there were at least 12 students were on board the bus on the first day of ‘gaokao’, the National College Entrance Examination, when the vehicle was plunged into the reservoir by the accused killing 5 students, according to a police investigation. While Zhang’s home was demolished as part of a local urban renovation project dating back to 2016, he was offered to sign an agreement in June to receive $10,000 in compensation. However, as per the statement from the local police, Zhang never claimed the amount, further, he also refused a public rental housing having applied for it earlier that year. Divorced in 2016, Zhang had demanded a new 430-square-foot unit home grant from the government.

Read: China Announces Retaliatory Sanctions On US Envoy, Lawmakers Over Xinjiang Row

Read: US Grapples With Pandemic As Its Origins Are Traced In China

Traded shifts with colleague, bought alcohol

Due to his dissatisfaction with his life’s circumstances and the demolition of rented public housing and in order to cause a stir, he has committed extreme crimes that endanger public safety, a police report read. According to reports, the CCTV footage accessed by the broadcasters showed the bus speeding on the three lanes of oncoming traffic around midday along the Hongshan Lake in Anshun. It was then recorded as crashing into 30 feet of water. Ahead of the tragic incident, the driver had left his girlfriend texts on WeChat expressing grievance about his home. He then traded shifts with a colleague and bought some baijiu, a colourless alcohol available in China, and was drunk driving the bus. An autopsy revealed traces of intoxication in Zhang's body, he, however, wasn't under the influence of sedatives or drugs.

Read: 'World Reluctant To Deal With China, Great Opportunity For India': Union Min Nitin Gadkari

Read: China Bans Cruz, Rubio, Smith, Brownback Over Criticism

(Image: Guizhou fire brigade/ Weibo/ social media)