China: 26-yr-old Jogger Suffers Collapsed Lungs After Running With Face Mask

A Chinese man in Wuhan was admitted to a hospital after he suffered from breathlessness, he was apparently jogging while wearing a face mask. The 26-year-old man experienced breathing difficulties and was treated at the Wuhan Central Hospital. The issue of wearing masks while working out has become a big issue in China as recently, two boys passed away as they were working out in the gym wearing a mask.

The report further revealed that he continued to jog even after having trouble breathing. The doctors said that his situation had worsened because his left lung compressed by 90%. This resulted in his heart being shifted to the right side of his body.

This respiratory situation of a collapsed lung is called pneumothorax and is a result of air leaking into the space between the lung and the chest wall. This causes shortness of breath and can have fatal or sudden complications. Doctors believe that his tall and skinny body frame could be another reason for the collapse, but wearing a mask while running definitely acted as a catalyst.

The World Health Organization recommends against wearing masks while performing any type of exercise. In similar incidents, two Chinese boys collapsed while performing high-intensity sprints. Their cause of death has been registered as cardiac arrest. There has been an ongoing debate about the material of the mask as well, as some materials make it harder to breathe.

Health officials around the globe have insisted on spreading more awareness about not wearing masks while working out as gym and fitness centres have gradually reopened around the globe. To avoid such a situation, one must choose a time to work out when there are very few people around. The most ideal solution is to get vaccinated as quickly as possible to get further protection against the virus.