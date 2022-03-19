China Accuses Nepal Of 'double Standards' After It Ratified The MCC Compact

China showed strong opposition to Nepal ratifying its Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact, as even after China's warning, the ruling Communist Party of Nepal has gone ahead with it and shown pro-western and anti-China behavior. The Chinese official has also called out the party for showing double standards.

The compact challenges Nepal's sovereignty and comes with risks, said the Chinese state media. Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign minister has planned a visit to discuss the matter in detail. Nepal had signed the MCC compact with the United States in 2017.



One Chinese official in Kathmandu said, "We tried hard to stop the MCC compact's parliamentary approval, but we were left with no option when even the leaders who had earlier assured us of the compact's failure started shaking under US pressure," reported The Annapurna Express (ApEx), a Nepal-based media outlet. The pact was signed to increase the availability and reliability of electricity, and facilitate cross-border electricity trade between Nepal and India--helping to spur investments, accelerate economic growth, and reduce poverty.





The MCC Compact: A $500 grant from United States of America



The pact was signed between Nepal and USA in 2017, aimed at maintaining road quality, increasing the availability and reliability of electricity, and facilitating cross-border electricity trade between Nepal and India--helping to spur investments, accelerate economic growth, and reduce poverty. However, the Chinese state media had strong reservations against the deal. China saw this as US interference in the Indo-Pacific, which undermined Nepal's sovereignty.



In February 2022, Nepal's house of representatives ratified the MCC Compact, with 12 points, stating the compact will not be a part of the military strategy. Post the ratification, China is reassessing its relations with Nepal. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Kathmandu in the next few days to explore new ways to engage with Nepal. Another Chinese official, on the condition of anonymity, stated, "Implementation of the BRI projects in Nepal is important for Beijing," adding "But this time Beijing is more worried about the security challenges emanating from the compact's approval."



The pact, before passing the parliament of representatives, was a bone of contention in the coalition led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. The US had warned that it would review its Nepal policy if lawmakers fail to keep their commitments to ratify the MCC compact by February 28, The Kathmandu Post reported.

