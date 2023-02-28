A US reconnaissance military aircraft flew over the Taiwan Strait, prompting Beijing to accuse Washington of endangering peace in the region. While the White House maintained that the operation was carried out in compliance with international law, China said US actions endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. "The US side's actions deliberately interfered with and disrupted the regional situation and endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We firmly oppose this," said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesman for China’s Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

"Theatre forces remain on high alert at all times and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added, as per Sputnik. In response, US 7th Fleet vowed that American military will continue to "fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows, including within the Taiwan Strait".

US-China tensions

Ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan have intensified with recent developments. CIA Director William Burns spoke to a US media outlet and emphasized the need to seriously consider Chinese President Xi Jinping's goals of gaining control over Taiwan. However, Burns also mentioned that this does not necessarily mean that a military conflict is inevitable. In early August 2022, the already tense relations between Beijing and Taipei worsened after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite protests from the Chinese government.

Beijing criticized the visit and subsequent trips by European officials to Taiwan, considering them as supportive of Taiwanese separatism. As a retaliation move, China conducted large-scale military exercises in the surrounding areas. Furthermore, China-Taiwan tensions have been exacerbated by the US sending warships and surveillance planes to the Taiwan Strait repeatedly. Beijing has denounced these missions as provocations, portraying the US as a creator of security risks in the region.