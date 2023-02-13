China Accuses US Of Invading Its Airspace With Balloons 10 Times

China has officially accused the United States of flying high-altitude balloons "illegally" into its airspace more than 10 times since January 22. The comments made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry have come after the US shot down a Chinese balloon on February 4 off its east coast saying that it was being used for surveillance, something which China has contradicted time and again. The accusations by the Chinese Foreign Ministry come without any evidence and come less than a day after China said it was preparing to shoot down an unidentified object flying near its eastern coast, reported CNN.

At a regular news conference on Monday, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin claimed it is “common for US balloons to illegally enter other countries’ airspace.” “Since last year alone, American high-altitude balloons have illegally crossed China’s airspace more than 10 times without the approval of relevant Chinese authorities,” Wang said.

Wang also accused the US of frequently sending warships and planes to carry out close-range reconnaissance against China, which he claimed amounted to a total of 657 times last year – and 64 times this January in the South China Sea. “For the longest time, the US has abused its own technological advantages to carry out large-scale and indiscriminate wiretapping and theft of secrets from all over the world, including from its allies,” Wang said, adding that the US is “without a doubt the world’s largest surveillance habitual offender and surveillance empire”.

This has sparked a new crisis in bilateral relations between both nations and relations have spiraled to their lowest level in decades. Following the February 4 incident, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a visit to Beijing that many had hoped would put the brakes on the sharp decline in relations over Taiwan, trade, human rights and threatening Chinese actions in the disputed South China Sea, reported AP.

US places economic restrictions on six Chinese entities

The United States has since placed economic restrictions on six Chinese entities it said are linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its response to the incident. The U.S. House of Representatives also voted unanimously to condemn China for a “brazen violation” of U.S. sovereignty and efforts to “deceive the international community through false claims about its intelligence collection campaigns.”

Wang, the Chinese spokesperson, repeated China's dismissal of such claims, saying, “the frequent firing of advanced missiles by the U.S. to shoot down the objects is an overreaction of overexertion.” Wang made the comments in response to a question about the Chinese entity that owns the balloon downed by US fighter jets on February 4, reported AP.

The spokesperson also lashed out at the move by the US Commerce Department on Friday to add six Chinese companies tied to the Chinese military’s aerospace programs to its Entity List, restricting them from obtaining US technology without government authorisation. “China is strongly dissatisfied with this and resolutely opposes it. We will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and institutions,” Wang said.

He accused the US of “hyping up and exaggerating” the situation and “using it as a pretext to illegally sanction Chinese enterprises and institutions.”

‘Unidentified flying object’ near China’s coast

Meanwhile, maritime authorities in China’s Shandong province said Sunday they spotted an “unidentified flying object” above waters near the port city of Rizhao and were “preparing to shoot it down,” state-run news outlet The Paper reported. “If debris falls near your boat, please help take photos to collect evidence. If conditions allow, please help salvage it,” the marine development department of Qingdao’s Jimo district told fishing vessels in the message cited by The Paper.

As of Monday afternoon local time, Chinese authorities and state media had not provided any update, and it is unclear if the object has already been taken down.

On Sunday evening, Chinese social media was filled with excitement, with many users waiting for the object floating off China’s coast to be taken down, reported CNN. “Thanks to the demonstration made by the US, we must report it in a high-profile manner when we shoot down (the object),” said a top comment on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform.

US holds drills in South China Sea

The United States Navy and Marine Corps are holding joint exercises in the South China Sea at a time of heightened tensions with Beijing over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. The 7th Fleet based in Japan said Sunday that the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit have been conducting “integrated expeditionary strike force operations” in the South China Sea.

It said exercises involving ships, ground forces and aircraft took place Saturday but gave no details on when the began or whether they had ended. China claims virtually the entire South China Sea and strongly objects to military activity by other nations in the contested waterway through which $5 trillion in goods are shipped every year.

The U.S. takes no official position on sovereignty in the South China Sea, but maintains that freedom of navigation and overflight must be preserved.

(with AP inputs)