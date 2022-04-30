Situation around Ukraine and Taiwan are fundamentally different and the parallels drawn between them by the US are mere attempts to mislead the public, the Chinese embassy in Washington said on Friday.

Furthermore, accusing the Biden administration of using the issue of Taiwan’s independence to “contain China”, it underscored that there was a “new wave” of tension on the island. Located just 100 miles away from the Chinese mainland, Taiwan considers itself autonomous, but Beijing claims rights over its sovereignty.

Speaking to RIA Novosti, Chinese spokesman Liu Pengyu said, "The Taiwan issue and the Ukrainian situation are essentially different and completely incomparable.”

'Mislead and benefit from it'

Furthermore, he accused Washington and Taiwan of colluding with each other. “Some people deliberately draw a parallel between Taiwan and Ukraine, despite the fact that these are two fundamentally different issues. Their goal is to mislead the public and benefit from it" he said.

Notably, US State Secretary Antony Blinken was questioned about Taiwan earlier this week, to which he said that the island should be able to defend itself.

The ongoing Russian-Ukraine war has stirred a debate on the autonomous island about its own readiness should China launch a similar offensive. Addressing Parliamentarians in March, Taiwan’s Minister of Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng said that a plan regarding the extension of the military mandate would definitely be put forward this year.

"We must consider the enemy situation and our defensive operations in terms of military strength," he said. At present, all the eligible men in the country are required to undergo four months of mandatory military training.

Beijing claims sovereign rights over the pacific island located roughly 100 miles from its coast but Taipei has repeatedly claimed that it was an independent entity. Speaking at the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on July 1 last year, President Xi Jinping vowed for complete reunification of the motherland, fuelling fears of a possible annexation of the pacific island by Beijing. In addition, Xi Jinping also vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence for Taiwan.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from agencies)