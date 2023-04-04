China Accuses US, South Korea, Japan Of Stoking 'high Fever' On Korean Peninsula

China on Monday accused the US of ratcheting up regional tensions on the Korean peninsula with joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan. At a presser, a Chinese official asserted that the United States and its Asian allies have worsened tensions by kicking off two days of naval war games to deter North Korea's nuclear might and its missile launches.

"The continuous holding of various military exercises by certain countries is the main reason for the recent high fever on the peninsula," Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said during a briefing. "The parties concerned should stop their military pressure and create favorable conditions for easing conflict and restarting dialogue," she continued to add.

North Korea warns US against conducting drills

Nuclear-armed DPRK has warned the US against holding joint exercises with Seoul, threatening more missile launches. Last week, the US sent an aircraft carrier, the USS Nimitz, and its strike group for military drills with the navies of South Korea and Japan off the southern island of Jeju in a defiant posture against Pyongyang. The two days of anti-submarine and search-and-rescue drills will begin to deter North's belligerence on the peninsula. Two-day drills involving the US, South Korea and Japan's military comes as North Korea’s recently unveiled a type of battlefield nuclear warhead that has prompted worries that it might conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

Rear Admiral Christopher Sweeney, who commands Carrier Strike Group 11, the South Korean defense ministry said in a statement. "The anti-submarine drills will focus on enhancing the countries' capabilities to detect, track, share information on, and defeat the North's underwater threats."

The joint naval drills are held to enhance the three countries’ capacities to respond to underwater security threats posed by North Korea’s advancing submarine-launched ballistic missiles and other assets, a statement published by Seoul's military informed. It said the three countries planned to track unmanned South Korean and US underwater vehicles that will simulate the North Korean "enemy submarines" posing serious security threats in the region. North has been testing a series of nuclear-armed underwater-launched ballistic missiles and has been attempting to construct bigger submarines to gain an upper military edge over its archrival from WWII.