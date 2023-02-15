Following the US-China balloon saga this month, China accused the US of “seriously undermining” efforts to maintaining stable ties since the G20 summit held in Bali last year. A war of words has erupted between the two leading economies of the world which is being considered a new low in Sino-US relations in years. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Wednesday claimed that “a large number” of high-altitude balloons had been released from the US for “continuous global navigation”.

The alleged US balloons had flown over Chinese airspace without China’s permission more than 10 times since May last year, with some going above the regions of Xinjiang and Tibet, Wang said at a regular press conference. "Without the approval of relevant Chinese authorities, it has illegally flown at least 10 times over China's territorial airspace, including over Xinjiang, Tibet and other provinces," Wang claimed, a statement which the White House has disputed.

In addition, he warned that China would retaliate against the US decision to add six Chinese entities to an export blacklist over alleged links to Beijing’s suspected “spy balloon” programme. "The US has abused force, overreacted, escalated the situation, and used this as a pretext to illegally sanction Chinese companies and institutions," Wang said. “China is strongly opposed to this and will take countermeasures against relevant US entities that have undermined our sovereignty and security to firmly safeguard our sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests,” he added.

Will Blinken finally interact with China?

Speculations have risen that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference which starts on Friday. As a result of the US downing of the Chinese balloon, Blinken had cancelled a trip to China meant to stabilise the relationship.

Speaking on the February 4 downing of the Chinese balloon, Wang said that the US had turned a deaf ear to China’s explanation and insisted on using force against the civilian airship. “It obviously overreacted and seriously violated the spirit of international law and international practice.”

“What the US has done [in shooting down the balloon] has seriously impacted and damaged the efforts and process of stabilising Sino-US relations since the Bali meeting,” he said, referring to the G20 summit in November 2022 where US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping also had a chance to interact.

“China has repeatedly explained to the US side that a Chinese civil airship strayed into US airspace due to force majeure, but the US side said nothing about its balloons illegally flying over China’s airspace without China’s approval, and claimed that China was spreading false information,” Wang said. He urged the US to offer explanations to China and the international community and stop smearing and attacking China. “China reserves the right to make further necessary reactions,” he said.