China Adds Three Warships Into PLA Navy Ahead Of Its 73rd Founding Anniversary

China has recently added three new warships to its People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy prior to its 73rd founding anniversary on April 23, Saturday. According to a Global Times report, before the anniversary, the Chinese PLA Navy unveiled three of its newest warships that have just entered into the service, including two ‘Type 055 10,000 ton-class massive destroyers’ as well as a ‘Type 052D destroyer’.

According to analysts, the additional ships which have been commissioned into the PLA Navy are likely to be disclosed shortly, and the swiftly increasing fleet symbolises the Chinese navy's fast-rising capability to preserve China's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and development interests, Global Times reported.

Furthermore, as per Global Times, quoting a Shanghai-based news source, the Type 055 massive destroyer with the hull number 104 was seen sailing at sea in the latest video published by PLA to commemorate the forthcoming anniversary. It is to note that following the commissioning of the Nanchang (Hull 101) in January 2020, the Lhasa (Hull 102) in March 2021, as well as the Dalian (Hull 105) in April 2021, this is considered to be the fourth Type 055 heavy destroyer.

Over the last several years, China has produced a number of modern warships, including the Type 052D destroyer, the Type 055 big destroyer, and the Type 075 amphibious assault ships. According to the Global Times report, the PLA Navy may reveal more freshly commissioned ships on Saturday as it commemorates its 73rd founding anniversary.

China started sending advanced fighter jet for patrolling over the East and South China Seas

Meanwhile, last week, China's most technologically advanced fighter jet, the J-20, has been sent to start patrolling over the East and South China Seas, according to Chinese state media, Global Times. Military analysts have the deployment is intended to better defend China's airspace security and marine interests.

Russian engines were used in earlier versions of the J-20, but they have subsequently been replaced with twin engines built in China. In 2021, during the Airshow China, the stealth jets were unveiled to the public using locally built engines.

According to the media report, Ren Yukun, a representative for the J-20's state-run manufacturer, stated that the dispatch of these aircraft for patrolling was essentially a "training routine" for the J-20 to begin performing inspections now that it is installed with Chinese engines.

(Image: AP)