China Adopts 'Wolf Warrior' Diplomacy To Counter US-led Foreign Sanctions

China has begun to counter foreign sanctions with its 'Wolf Warrior' diplomacy to prevent the G7 member states from imposing new sanctions against Beijing under pressure from the US. The Wolf Warrior diplomacy was introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The country's foreign minister Wang Yi has referred to it as Xi's "great diplomatic philosophy," as per a report in an American magazine.

Moreover, Xi also bolstered the Chinese public's sense of nationalism as part of his strategy to cement his power and increase his prestige. In an opinion in the magazine Newsweek, Chinese dissident Jianli Yang has written that Xi directed Chinese diplomats to demonstrate a "fighting spirit" and take a tough stance on Sino-US relations and international challenges.

Apart from this, China recently passed a new law on countering foreign sanctions before the 47th G7 summit convened in England. The law was passed by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China. The move comes after multiple concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang and the suppression of human rights in Hong Kong. The G7 and other European Union countries imposed sanctions on certain Chinese companies and individuals, after which Beijing imposed counter-sanctions on the countries in question.

Beijing's decision to take preventive actions stems from opposition by the seven most powerful countries in the West that resist China. Therefore, the Law on Countering Foreign Sanctions (also known as the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law) was passed on the eve of the G7 summit. The new law aims to influence countries that are not as strong as the United States and the United Kingdom (such as Germany, Japan and other states that are less willing to stand up against China) to consider the cost of Chinese countermeasures and choose not to go along with US sanctions.

After Joe Biden took office, China has already demonstrated that chances of normalcy in relations between the two countries is unlikely. Therefore, it has taken to using all available means and tools to counter the West's attempt to contain China, the Newsweek report added. At a CCP Politburo study meeting held on the afternoon of May 31, Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed officials to do a good job of telling the "Chinese story" to propagate the voice of China, ensure that China has an international voice commensurate with its comprehensive national power and global status, "grasp the right tone," be "modest and humble," pay attention to the "strategy and art of the ''public opinion struggle'' and "elevate the persuasiveness of Chinese discourse."

With the new law, China has already indicated that Xi does not intend to reduce his confrontational approach, let alone abandon confrontation altogether, the report added. Although the law increases deterrence against multinational corporations in the US and other Western countries, it will undoubtedly lead to more resistance, opined Jianli.

The West, especially the United States, will not lift sanctions against China simply because of the law's introduction. On the contrary, it may provoke the US to use even more power and resources to fight China, reported Newsweek. Of course, Beijing must have considered such consequences when introducing the law, but despite knowing what the result would be, the CCP rushed to pass it before the G7 summit. This demonstrates that Xi is ready for an escalated confrontation between China and the United States as a result of the law.

With ANI Inputs