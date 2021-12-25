China: Amidst Omicron Scare, Xi'an Witnesses Dramatic Surge In COVID Caseload

As China scrambles to contain the threat of Omicron, the city of Xi'an, on Friday, reported a new COVID surge. Xian serves as the capital of the Shaanxi Province in central China and houses more than 13 million people. Despite two days of stringent lockdown restrictions, the Chinese city, on Friday, recorded more than 75 domestic cases, of the B.1.1.529 strain. The lockdown continued even on Saturday and is expected to continue for a few days, The Guardian reported.

Friday’s cases marked the highest COVID tally in the city for this year. Meanwhile, there were 140 new cases (87 out of whom were locally transmitted) registered on Friday, taking China’s overall tally to 100,871. According to the country’s health ministry, the new cases marked a 72% jump from the previous day’s caseload.

What are the restrictions in Xi'an?

Authorities have banned Xi'an residents from leaving the city sans the permission of employers or local authorities. In case, any household requires groceries, they are obliged to send only one member to the store. Other family members are not allowed to leave home unless they have essential jobs or urgent matters approved by employers or communities.

Days ahead of the Winter Olympic Games to be held on February 4, China announced the measures, which are deemed as "harshest," Associated Press reported. The said intensity of lockdown comes after China pushed nearly 11 million people into their homes for a couple of months in Wuhan, when COVID was first detected in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

On Wednesday, the Chinese government assured citizens of Xi'an that new supplies would be made available by Thursday. Nevertheless, several videos and images surfaced on social media showing people panic-buying groceries and household items. It is to be noted that Xi'an on Wednesday reported as many as 52 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours. As per CNBC, the city is also dealing with undisclosed cases of a high mortality disease transmitted by rodents. On the other hand, a larger COVID outbreak in southeastern China began to subside this week.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)