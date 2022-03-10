China & India Have ‘mutual Trust,' Border Issue Doesn't Present Whole Relations: Lijian

China on Wednesday outlined the broad cooperation and a mutual understanding with India, adding that Beijing will work towards strengthening ‘mutual trust and practical cooperation' in various areas beneficial to both sides. During a press conference on March 9, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian underlined that the border issue between New Delhi and Beijing “does not represent the whole of the India-China relations.” Lijian further added that the relations between both nations are “mature and multi-dimensional.”

“China and India boast broad common interests and huge potential for cooperation, and have historical missions of improving livelihood and accelerating development. The two countries should be partners for mutual success instead of adversaries of mutual attrition,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

India China will 'work continuously to enhance mutual trust': Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson pointed to Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s ‘clear position’ of China on India’s ties. He was responding to a question of whether China-India relations have encountered some setbacks in recent years which don’t serve the fundamental interests of the two countries. Lijian affirmed that India and China are partners and work towards mutual success rather than adversaries of mutual attrition. He reiterated that China-India relations are mature and multi-dimensional, and the two nations have an “appropriate position” with respect to their bilateral relations and are under effective control.

“We hope India will work with China to continuously enhance mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, and ensure that the bilateral relations will move forward along the right track, bring more benefits to the two peoples and make greater contributions to the region and beyond,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian stressed at the press conference.

The Chinese side further affirmed that the border issues are separate and the two nations have agreed to hold the 15th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting on March 11. Lijian reminded that there has been effective dialogue and diplomacy between the two nations and that the 4th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held this year on Jan 12, 2022. Both sides have had a candid, in-depth exchange of views on the relevant issues about the West section of the China-India boundary, he said. “We hope this round of meeting, on the basis of previous meetings, can move forward, further enlarge consensus, narrow differences and work for a solution that is acceptable to both parties,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian further stated.

Beijing noted that the people-to-people exchange between China and India has been warm, adding China and India can do more to promote people-to-people exchange and solidify ties between the two sides.