China & Pakistan In Cahoots To Gain Control Over Media In Islamabad: US Report

In a groundbreaking report released by the US State Department on Thursday, China's extensive efforts to manipulate the global media landscape have been laid bare. The report from the Global Engagement Center reveals a multi-pronged approach, involving censorship, data harvesting, and covert acquisitions of foreign news outlets, with warnings that this trend could lead to a "sharp contraction" of global freedom of expression.

The report exposes that Beijing allocates billions of dollars annually to information manipulation efforts. These efforts include acquiring stakes in foreign media through both public and non-public means, sponsoring online influencers, and securing distribution agreements that subtly promote unlabelled Chinese government content. The Global Engagement Center emphasises that China has the potential to reshape the global information environment, not just as a military competitor but as a formidable rival in the battle over ideas and disinformation.

Pakistan-China in alliance to control media under CPEC

"With Pakistan, Beijing has sought to deepen cooperation on “combating disinformation,” including under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Media Forum," the report said.

The two nations have launched initiatives such as the "CPEC Rapid Response Information Network" and have pledged to establish the China-Pakistan Media Corridor, showcasing an explicit example of China's ambition to control a close partner's domestic information environment.

In 2021, the People's Republic of China (PRC) endeavored to engage in substantial negotiations to exert considerable control over the Pakistani media within the framework of the China-Pakistan Media Corridor. This initiative involved the establishment of a collaboratively operated "nerve center" designed to observe and influence Pakistan's information landscape. Notably, the comprehensive nature of the proposal, which Islamabad does not appear to have seriously considered, and the apparent imbalance in the detailed mechanisms, underscore Beijing's explicit ambition to directly influence the domestic information environment of a closely allied partner, the report said.

The draft concept paper from the PRC outlined the establishment of a "nerve center" that would monitor Pakistan's information environment by consolidating inputs from various sources, including think tanks, opinion leaders, CPEC study centers, media organizations, PRC companies, and even local Confucius Institutes. The envisioned nerve center would rely on "three mechanisms" and "two platforms" to execute its mission effectively. According to the report, the mechanisms were designed to transform "important reports" into Urdu content to sway public opinion, deliver PRC Embassy reports directly to Pakistan's official press release system, and monitor and respond to public criticisms concerning the PRC.

Additionally, the proposed platforms aimed at creating a collaborative PRC-Pakistan authoritative system for "dispelling rumors" and developing a newsfeed application to disseminate approved news within the local market. This ambitious plan, as outlined in the PRC's draft concept paper, exemplifies Beijing's proactive efforts to establish a direct influence over the information dynamics within the domestic sphere of a strategic partner.

ByteDance and TikTok: Censorship by algorithm

The report delves into the covert methods employed by China, such as ByteDance, the owner of the popular social media app TikTok. It reveals an internal list identifying individuals likely blocked or restricted from ByteDance platforms for reasons such as advocating for Uyghur independence. This raises concerns about suppressing criticism of the Chinese government on platforms owned by Chinese companies.

According to the report, as of late 2020 the app owner, “maintained a regularly updated internal list identifying people who were likely blocked or restricted from all ByteDance platforms, including TikTok, for reasons such as advocating for Uyghur independence.”

“ByteDance directed that specific individuals be added to this list if they were deemed to pose a public sentiment risk, likely to prevent criticism of the PRC government from spreading on ByteDance-owned platforms,” the report adds.

China's overt and covert tactics exposed

China's efforts are both overt and covert, with a particular focus on Asia, Africa, and Latin America, according to the report. Examples include agreements with local newspapers in East Africa, pre-programmed censorship on Xiaomi phones in Lithuania, and cyberattacks against overseas Uyghurs.

“Between 1997 and 2022, Beijing initiated cyberattacks against and threatened the families of more than 5,500 overseas Uyghurs,” the GEC report said, citing a study from the Woodrow Wilson Center. “Governments mainly across Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa detained 1,150 Uyghurs and returned 424 to the PRC, according to the Woodrow Wilson Center”

The report also noted China's cooperation with Russia to spread disinformation about Kyiv, echoing Kremlin claims of "de-nazifying" Ukriane.

A threat to democracy: Beijing's unchecked influence

As geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington intensify, China has sought to expand the global reach of its government-controlled media. The report cites China's efforts to combat what it perceives as negative portrayals in world media and the creation of its own information ecosystem by co-opting foreign political elites and journalists. This raises concerns not only about military competition but also about the influence of battle in the realm of ideas and disinformation.

“Beijing would develop a surgical capability to shape the information particular groups and even individuals consume. And the international information landscape would feature significant gaps and inherent pro-PRC biases,” the almost 60-page report concludes.

The report warns that unchecked, Beijing's efforts could lead to a significant contraction of global freedom of expression. Despite major setbacks encountered by China in targeting democratic countries, the report concludes with a cautionary note. If China's vast operations are not countered, it foresees a scenario where China encounters less resistance in reshaping the international order to the detriment of individual liberties and national sovereignty worldwide.