China & Solomon Islands Sign Agreement On Security Cooperation: Chinese FM Spokesperson

In a key development, China and Solomon Islands have entered an agreement on security cooperation, a recent report by ABC News revealed. The development regarding the agreement between China and Solomon Islands has been confirmed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday, 19 April. According to Wang Wenbin, Beijing and Honiara will cooperate to maintain social order, protect the people, tackle natural disasters and help in safeguarding national security.

Meanwhile, Solomon Islands Foreign Affairs Minister Jeremiah Manele has confirmed the agreement between both the countries in a text message to ABC News. Jeremiah Manele stated that the formal announcement regarding the pact between China and Solomon Islands will be made by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in the coming days. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stressed that the security cooperation between the two countries is "transparent, public, open" and will not pose a threat to any third party.

Security cooperation between China-Solomon Islands to promote 'social stability'

Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stressed that the security cooperation between Beijing and Solomon Islands is aimed at promoting "social stability" and "long-term peace and security" in the Solomon Islands based on the common interests of the Solomon Islands and the South Pacific region, as per the ABC News report. Wang Wenbin stressed that China is ready to work with countries that will provide "full play to their respective advantages" and develop "international synergies." The announcement by the Chinese authorities comes after Douglas Ete, chairman of the public accounts committee on Tuesday, 19 April, informed the lawmakers in parliament about Beijing sending officials to the Pacific nation to sign multilateral agreements and cooperations in May.

US officials to visit Solomon Islands

Meanwhile, the US administration has decided to send Kurt Campbell, the National Security Council Indo-Pacific coordinator, and Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs to the Solomon Islands over concerns that China might establish a military presence on the South Pacific island nation, according to AP. The decision of the Biden administration comes after Australian senator Zed Seselja visit to the Solomon Islands last week. During his visit, Seselja held a meeting with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare

Inputs from AP