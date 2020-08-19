China And US Allow Their Air Carriers To Double Flights Between Them To 8 Per Week

In a new development in the relations between the US and China, the two nations have decided to allow the air carriers to double their current flights. The flights which were earlier four per week have been increased to eight round-trip flights per week.

“The Department of Transportation issued an Order to allow the four Chinese airlines currently performing scheduled passenger services to the United States to increase their services to eight weekly round-trip flights. This aggregate level of service is equivalent to the total number of flights now permitted by the Chinese aviation authorities for U.S. carriers,” a statement by the Department of Transportation read.

United Airlines (United) and Delta Air Lines (Delta) were the American airlines that operated in the China passenger market amid the tumultuous times between the two largest economies in the world. United and Delta are now eligible to increase their respective frequency of service from two-times to four-times per week, and the relevant Chinese authorities granted the necessary operating permissions on August 17, 2020.

Important development after a series of deteriorations

Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) further informed the Department that the four Chinese carriers currently providing scheduled passenger service to the United States have likewise qualified to increase their respective frequency of service from one-time weekly to two-times weekly.

"The Order also indicates our willingness to further revisit our action should the Chinese aviation authorities adjust their policies to bring about the necessary improved situation for US carriers in which both they and the Chinese carriers could fully exercise their bilateral rights," the statement concluded.

This move holds prominence amid the deteriorating relations between the two powerful economies. The already strained relations due to the trade wars last year had taken a turn for the worse after the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by China’s aggressive expansionist policies in the South China Sea and on the LAC with India, besides their human rights violations of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province in China and the imposition of draconian National Security Law in Hong Kong, threatening the sovereignty of the trade hub of Asia.

