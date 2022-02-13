China Angers Loyal 'Friends' Fans After Censoring LGBTQ Plotline In American Sitcom

Already under fire for a clampdown on freedom and abuses of human rights, China has again drawn flack for targeting the world’s one of the most successful sitcoms, ‘Friends’. Many Chinese streaming platforms have censored an LGBTQ plotline in the popular American series triggering the Asian country’s loyal fan base to express their anger on social media. According to CNN, the conversations regarding the character Ross’ ex-wife, Carol Willick leaving her husband for another woman have been censored wherein she realizes being a lesbian. Carol divorces Ross to spend her life married to Susan Bunch.

Chinese streaming platform censored the scenes concerning Carol realizing that she is homosexual in the first episode. However, in the original version, Ross mentioned that “there was only one woman” for Carol when his friend Joey asked him if he ever knew she was a lesbian.

The show was recently started streaming on 11 February on platforms such as Bilibili, Tencent, Youku, Sohu, and iQiyi after jointly purchasing the broadcasting rights of the show. The platforms bought the rights in the wake of the burgeoning popularity of the 2021 special ‘Friends: The Reunion’.

American sitcom, ‘Friends’ stars Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courtney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, who are six friends living in New York City. As per the report, the show is wildly popular in China where it first debuted on Chinese streaming platforms Sohu video and iQiyi in 2012 without any censorship. It was available to watch until its streaming agreement ended in 2013.

What was edited by China's streaming platforms?

It is pertinent to note, in the previous version of ‘Friends’ which aired on Sohu, Ross said, “[Women can have] multiple orgasms” while talking about both debated about men and women’s advantages with his friends in the cafe. But, in the recent version, the platforms substituted the Chinese subtitles with “Women have endless gossips” even though the original soundtrack and English subtitles were kept.

Anguished fans storm Chinese social media

Shortly after the censored episode of ‘Friends’ streamed on China’s streaming platforms, fans took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to protest the censorship under hashtag #FriendsCensored which also became one of the most trending topics on the site, stated CNN. By Friday night, the hashtag received over 54 million views. However, by Saturday morning, the hashtag was also censored by the platform as the search results stated, “this topic is not shown according to relevant laws and regulations."

Following the same, one of the Weibo users said, “Not only does it ignore women's sexual desire and enjoyment, but also reinforces the gender stereotype of women” and the like received over 81,000 likes. Several others mocked the editing of Chinese subtitles as an “insult to our English language ability.”

What does Chinese law say?

The censorship is deemed as an outcome of the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government’s stringent control over the country’s media and entertainment. Back in 2016, the Chinese government had said that television shows must not include plotlines that involved gay relationships or other topics which include “exaggerate the dark side of society." As per CNN, the eight-page document referenced “vulgar, immoral and unhealthy content" and dismissed homosexuality, extramarital affairs, one-night stands and underage romantic relationships as being off-limits.